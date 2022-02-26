Van Vleuten beats Vollering in two-up sprint to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Image 1 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten outsprints Demi Vollering to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 3 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten outsprints Demi Vollering to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 4 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten outsprints Demi Vollering to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 5 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 6 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 7 of 22 Kristen Faulkner at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 8 of 22 The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 9 of 22 Elisa Balsamo and Lotte Kopecky at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 10 of 22 Anna van der Breggen at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as a DS for SD Worx (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 11 of 22 The peloton during Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 12 of 22 Emily Newsom in the break at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 13 of 22 Pfeiffer Georgi at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 14 of 22 Elisa Longo Borghini at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 15 of 22 Marta Bastianelli at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 16 of 22 Marlen Reusser at the team car at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 22 Ellen van Dijk at the team car at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 22 Teniel Campbell racing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 22 The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 22 Franziska Koch at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 22 The breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten in the field at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) won her second Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, beating Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) in a two-up sprint.



Several small groups came together just before the Bosberg, the final climb of the race, where Van Vleuten put in a trademark seated acceleration.



She dropped the rest of the group, only Vollering just managed to get back into her wheel. And that's where Vollering stayed until the final kilometre, not taking any turns at all as she had two teammates in the chasing group.



Van Vleuten launched her sprint through the penultimate corner, and although Vollering came alongside, she faltered on the last 100 metres, and Van Vleuten took the win. Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the sprint of the peloton for third place.



“The Bosberg was my last chance to drop the others, but I was surprised that only one of them could stay with me. I talked to Vollering in the final, but she didn’t want to take any turns as she had two teammates behind. It was hard for me, but I thought ‘just keep riding’. My whole career I have tried not to let myself get frustrated by things I can’t control but to accept the situation and make the best of it,” Van Vleuten looked back on the final.



“I know that she is faster than me on paper, but also that I get faster after a hard race. I thought ‘maybe I can surprise her’. I really went kamikaze into that corner, that was my chance to get in front before the roundabout, it was a 600-metre sprint. She came out of my wheel, but then I still had a bit left to give,” said the 39-year old, describing the sprint.

More to follow!