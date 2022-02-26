Van Vleuten beats Vollering in two-up sprint to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
By Lukas Knöfler published
Dutch rivals part of late-race breakaway on the roads to Ninove
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) won her second Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, beating Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) in a two-up sprint.
Several small groups came together just before the Bosberg, the final climb of the race, where Van Vleuten put in a trademark seated acceleration.
She dropped the rest of the group, only Vollering just managed to get back into her wheel. And that's where Vollering stayed until the final kilometre, not taking any turns at all as she had two teammates in the chasing group.
Van Vleuten launched her sprint through the penultimate corner, and although Vollering came alongside, she faltered on the last 100 metres, and Van Vleuten took the win. Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the sprint of the peloton for third place.
“The Bosberg was my last chance to drop the others, but I was surprised that only one of them could stay with me. I talked to Vollering in the final, but she didn’t want to take any turns as she had two teammates behind. It was hard for me, but I thought ‘just keep riding’. My whole career I have tried not to let myself get frustrated by things I can’t control but to accept the situation and make the best of it,” Van Vleuten looked back on the final.
“I know that she is faster than me on paper, but also that I get faster after a hard race. I thought ‘maybe I can surprise her’. I really went kamikaze into that corner, that was my chance to get in front before the roundabout, it was a 600-metre sprint. She came out of my wheel, but then I still had a bit left to give,” said the 39-year old, describing the sprint.
More to follow!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|3:25:54
|2
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
|0:00:00
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women
|0:00:25
|4
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|11
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
|12
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|13
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|14
|Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG by Experza
|15
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|16
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|17
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|18
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM Women
|19
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|20
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Le Col Wahoo
|21
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|22
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|23
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
|24
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
|25
|Georgia Baker (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|26
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Canyon-Sram Racing
|27
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
|28
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Canyon-Sram Racing
|29
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM Women
|30
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) UAE Team ADQ
|31
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|32
|Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|33
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|34
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
|35
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|36
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx
|0:00:35
|37
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing Xstra
|38
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) SD Worx
|39
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|40
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
|41
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
|42
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx
|43
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:51
|44
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Cofidis Women Team
|0:02:13
|45
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM Women
|46
|Maike Van der Duin (Ned) Le Col Wahoo
|47
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM Women
|0:02:15
|48
|Katrijn De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|49
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Team
|50
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|51
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women
|0:00:25
|52
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|53
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
|54
|Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|56
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|57
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
|0:02:19
|58
|Eleonora Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|59
|Alessia Patuelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|60
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|61
|Alice Towers (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
|62
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|63
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|64
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|65
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|66
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|67
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|68
|Valentine Fortin (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|0:02:23
|69
|Danique Braam (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|0:04:22
|70
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|71
|Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Le Col Wahoo
|72
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cofidis Women Team
|73
|Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG by Experza
|74
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|76
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|77
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|78
|Josie Knight (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:34
|79
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
|80
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|81
|Mijntje Geurts (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|82
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|83
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Karolina Kumiega (Pol) Valcar-Travel & Service
|85
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|86
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|87
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) IBCT
|88
|Emily Newsom (USA) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|89
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|90
|Nina Kessler (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|91
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team DSM Women
|92
|Gaia Masetti (Ita) NXTG by Experza
|93
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:05:37
|94
|Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|95
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|96
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Team
|97
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|98
|Lone Meertens (Bel) NXTG by Experza
|99
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Team
|100
|April Tacey (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
|0:07:53
|101
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
|102
|Josie Nelson (GBr) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|103
|Rebecca Koerner (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|0:09:49
|104
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
|105
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG by Experza
|106
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea Team
|108
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|109
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|110
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|111
|Anne Van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|112
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Team
|113
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) IBCT
|114
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) SD Worx
|116
|Mylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG by Experza
|117
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|118
|Anastasia Carbonari (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|DNF
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) IBCT
|DNF
|Julie Hendrickx (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Svenja Betz (Ger) IBCT
|DNF
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) IBCT
|DNF
|Fien Van Eynde (Bel) IBCT
|DNF
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Cofidis Women Team
|DNF
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Noa Jansen (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing Xstra
|DNF
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|DNF
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|DNF
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emma Langley (USA) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|DNF
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Leonie Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Team
|DNF
|Sara Maes (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Megan Panton (GBr) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop-Hitec Products
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tom Pidcock: I messed it up but I surprised myself at Omloop Het NieuwsbladBriton places 18th after going on attack with Van Aert
-
Wout van Aert expresses solidarity with Ukraine after Omloop Het Nieuwsblad win'Bike racing is the most important side issue in the world, with the emphasis on ‘side issue'" says Belgian Champion
-
Van Vleuten beats Vollering in two-up sprint to win Omloop Het NieuwsbladDutch rivals part of late-race breakaway on the roads to Ninove
-
McNulty continues fast start to 2022 with Faun-Ardèche Classic victoryAmerican solos home ahead of Vansevenant and Kuss