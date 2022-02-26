Van Vleuten beats Vollering in two-up sprint to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Dutch rivals part of late-race breakaway on the roads to Ninove

Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar Team celebrates after winning the womens elite race of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad oneday cycling race 1284km from Gent to Ninove on February 26 2022 Belgium OUT Photo by JASPER JACOBS various sources AFP Belgium OUT Photo by JASPER JACOBSBelgaAFP via Getty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2022 - 14th Edition - Gent - Ninove 129,1 km - 26/02/2022 - Annemiek Van Vleuten (NED - Movistar Team) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Annemiek van Vleuten outsprints Demi Vollering to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2022 - 14th Edition - Gent - Ninove 129,1 km - 26/02/2022 - Demi Vollering (NED - Team SD Worx) - Annemiek Van Vleuten (NED - Movistar Team) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Annemiek van Vleuten outsprints Demi Vollering to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2022 - 14th Edition - Gent - Ninove 129,1 km - 26/02/2022 - Demi Vollering (NED - Team SD Worx) - Annemiek Van Vleuten (NED - Movistar Team) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Annemiek van Vleuten outsprints Demi Vollering to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2022 - 14th Edition - Gent - Ninove 129,1 km - 26/02/2022 - Annemiek Van Vleuten (NED - Movistar Team) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Annemiek van Vleuten at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2022 - 14th Edition - Gent - Ninove 129,1 km - 26/02/2022 - Annemiek Van Vleuten (NED - Movistar Team) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Annemiek van Vleuten at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2022 - 14th Edition - Gent - Ninove 129,1 km - 26/02/2022 - Kristen Faulkner (USA - Team BikeExchange - Jayco) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Kristen Faulkner at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2022 - 14th Edition - Gent - Ninove 129,1 km - 26/02/2022 - Peloton - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2022 - 14th Edition - Gent - Ninove 129,1 km - 26/02/2022 - Annemiek Van Vleuten (NED - Movistar Team) - Ellen Van Dijk (NED - Trek - Segafredo) - Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak (NED - Team SD Worx) - Lotte Kopecky (BEL - Team SD Worx) - Elisa Balsamo (ITA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Elisa Balsamo and Lotte Kopecky at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Anna van der Breggen

Anna van der Breggen at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as a DS for SD Worx (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2022 - 14th Edition - Gent - Ninove 129,1 km - 26/02/2022 - Scenery - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton during Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 3rd stage Maceda - Luintra 148,7 km - 26/02/2022 - Emily Newsom (USA - EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Emily Newsom in the break at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2022 - 14th Edition - Gent - Ninove 129,1 km - 26/02/2022 - Pfeiffer Georgi (GBR - Team DSM) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Pfeiffer Georgi at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2022 - 14th Edition - Gent - Ninove 129,1 km - 26/02/2022 - Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Elisa Longo Borghini at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2022 - 14th Edition - Gent - Ninove 129,1 km - 26/02/2022 - Marta Bastianelli (ITA - UAE Team ADQ) - photo Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Marta Bastianelli at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 26 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team SD Worx assisted by her team car during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 Womens Race a 128km race from Ghent to Ninove OHN22 FlandersClassic WorldTour on February 26 2022 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marlen Reusser at the team car at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)
NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 26 Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 Womens Race a 128km race from Ghent to Ninove OHN22 FlandersClassic WorldTour on February 26 2022 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ellen van Dijk at the team car at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)
NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 26 Teniel Campbell of Trinidad And Tobago and Team BikeExchange Jayco competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 Womens Race a 128km race from Ghent to Ninove OHN22 FlandersClassic WorldTour on February 26 2022 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Teniel Campbell racing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)
NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 26 A general view of the peloton competing during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 Womens Race a 128km race from Ghent to Ninove OHN22 FlandersClassic WorldTour on February 26 2022 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)
NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 26 Franziska Koch of Germany and Team DSM Women during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 Womens Race a 128km race from Ghent to Ninove OHN22 FlandersClassic WorldTour on February 26 2022 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Franziska Koch at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)
NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 26 Emily Newsom of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb R competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 Womens Race a 128km race from Ghent to Ninove OHN22 FlandersClassic WorldTour on February 26 2022 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)
NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 26 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 Womens Race a 128km race from Ghent to Ninove OHN22 FlandersClassic WorldTour on February 26 2022 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten in the field at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) won her second Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, beating Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) in a two-up sprint.

Several small groups came together just before the Bosberg, the final climb of the race, where Van Vleuten put in a trademark seated acceleration.

She dropped the rest of the group, only Vollering just managed to get back into her wheel. And that's where Vollering stayed until the final kilometre, not taking any turns at all as she had two teammates in the chasing group.

Van Vleuten launched her sprint through the penultimate corner, and although Vollering came alongside, she faltered on the last 100 metres, and Van Vleuten took the win. Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the sprint of the peloton for third place.

“The Bosberg was my last chance to drop the others, but I was surprised that only one of them could stay with me. I talked to Vollering in the final, but she didn’t want to take any turns as she had two teammates behind. It was hard for me, but I thought ‘just keep riding’. My whole career I have tried not to let myself get frustrated by things I can’t control but to accept the situation and make the best of it,” Van Vleuten looked back on the final.

“I know that she is faster than me on paper, but also that I get faster after a hard race. I thought ‘maybe I can surprise her’. I really went kamikaze into that corner, that was my chance to get in front before the roundabout, it was a 600-metre sprint. She came out of my wheel, but then I still had a bit left to give,” said the 39-year old, describing the sprint.

More to follow!

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 3:25:54
2Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx 0:00:00
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women 0:00:25
4Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
5Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Movistar Team Women
7Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
10Julie Leth (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
11Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
12Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
13Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
14Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG by Experza
15Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
16Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
17Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
18Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM Women
19Mareille Meijering (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
20Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Le Col Wahoo
21Letizia Borghesi (Ita) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
22Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
23Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
24Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
25Georgia Baker (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
26Chloe Dygert (USA) Canyon-Sram Racing
27Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
28Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Canyon-Sram Racing
29Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM Women
30Eugenia Bujak (Slo) UAE Team ADQ
31Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
32Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
33Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
34Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
35Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
36Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx 0:00:35
37Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing Xstra
38Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) SD Worx
39Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
40Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
41Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
42Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx
43Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:51
44Martina Alzini (Ita) Cofidis Women Team 0:02:13
45Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM Women
46Maike Van der Duin (Ned) Le Col Wahoo
47Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM Women 0:02:15
48Katrijn De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
49Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Team
50Susanne Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
51Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women 0:00:25
52Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop-Hitec Products
53Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
54Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
55Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
56Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
57Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women 0:02:19
58Eleonora Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
59Alessia Patuelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
60Kristen Faulkner (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
61Alice Towers (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
62Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
63Hannah Barnes (GBr) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
64Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
65Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
66Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
67Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
68Valentine Fortin (Fra) Cofidis Women Team 0:02:23
69Danique Braam (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport 0:04:22
70Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop-Hitec Products
71Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Le Col Wahoo
72Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cofidis Women Team
73Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG by Experza
74Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
75Laura Tomasi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
76Anna Trevisi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
77Teniel Campbell (TTo) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
78Josie Knight (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:05:34
79Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
80Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
81Mijntje Geurts (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
82Mieke Docx (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
83Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
84Karolina Kumiega (Pol) Valcar-Travel & Service
85Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
86Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
87Alice Sharpe (Irl) IBCT
88Emily Newsom (USA) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
89Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
90Nina Kessler (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
91Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team DSM Women
92Gaia Masetti (Ita) NXTG by Experza
93Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:05:37
94Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women
95Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
96Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Team
97Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
98Lone Meertens (Bel) NXTG by Experza
99Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Team
100April Tacey (GBr) Le Col Wahoo 0:07:53
101Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
102Josie Nelson (GBr) Team Coop-Hitec Products
103Rebecca Koerner (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women 0:09:49
104Sarah Roy (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
105Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG by Experza
106Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
107Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea Team
108Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
109Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
110Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
111Anne Van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
112Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Team
113Sara Van De Vel (Bel) IBCT
114Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
115Lonneke Uneken (Ned) SD Worx
116Mylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG by Experza
117Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
118Anastasia Carbonari (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
DNFElizabeth Bennett (GBr) IBCT
DNFJulie Hendrickx (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFSvenja Betz (Ger) IBCT
DNFAntonia Gröndahl (Fin) IBCT
DNFFien Van Eynde (Bel) IBCT
DNFLizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlana Castrique (Bel) Cofidis Women Team
DNFNaomi De Roeck (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFNoa Jansen (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFMinke Bakker (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFMarta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing Xstra
DNFJessica Roberts (GBr) Team Coop-Hitec Products
DNFBente Van Teeseling (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFPernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop-Hitec Products
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFEmma Langley (USA) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
DNFPien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFLeonie Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Team
DNFSara Maes (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFMegan Panton (GBr) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFEmma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop-Hitec Products

