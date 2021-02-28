Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2022

Anne van der Breggen celebrates victory at the 2021 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Distance: 128km

Start: Ghent

Finish: Ninove

The Spring Classics kicks off annually at 'opening weekend' with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, which will take place on February 26. The women will race 128km between Gent and the finish in Ninove.

The peloton can expect a similar route to last year that includes five cobbled sectors and ten climbs, three of which are also cobbled; the Molenberg and the final two ascents over the Muur-Kapelmuur (17km to go) and the Bosberg (13km to go) before the finish in Ninove.

Organisers have announced that they will invite 24 teams; 12 Women's WorldTeams and 12 Women's Continental Teams will compete for the prestigious race won by now-retired Anna van der Breggen in 2021.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women - history

Opening Weekend will be a one-race show, again, at the 1.Pro Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, held on February 26 in Belgium, after its former counterpart Omloop van het Hageland was cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2021 and has not returned to the calendar in 2022.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad has always been the bigger of the two races and, although it's still not part of the Women’s WorldTour, this year organisers promise live broadcasting of the popular Spring Classics opener.

This year marks the 17th edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The inaugural winner was Suzanne de Goede back in 2006, who won again in 2009. The one-day race has seen a host of champions on the top step of the podium including Mie Lacota, Kirsten Wild, Emma Johansson (twice), Loes Gunnewijk, Tiffany Cromwell, Amy Pieters, Anna van der Breggen (twice), Lizzie Deignan, Lucinda Brand, Christina Siggaard, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak and Annemiek van Vleuten.

Teams