Live coverage
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women - Live Coverage
By Issy Ronald published
Who will win the opening race of the Spring Classics in Ninove?
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women!
The women's field is lining up at the start in Ghent. They will be given the green light to begin their race in 10 minutes.
It's a beautiful afternoon in Ghent, if not a little cold at 8C, but the sub is shining.
The women's field will be tackling five cobble sectors and nine short climbs today.
Cobbled sectors
Huidepontweg, 56km
Holleweg, 71km
Kerkgate, 77km
Jagerij, 80km
Haaghoek, 91km
Climbs
Edelareberg, 69km
Wolvenberg, 74km
Marlboroughstraat, 89km
Biesetraat, 90km
Leberg, 94km
Berendries, 98km
Elverenberg-Vossenhol, 100km
Muur-Kapelmuur, 112km
Bosberg, km. 116km
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tadej Pogačar seals UAE Tour victory atop Jebel HafeetSlovenian beats Adam Yates on final stage for second successive win
-
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women - Live CoverageWho will win the opening race of the Spring Classics in Ninove?
-
Trentin: Froome is right but the problem is not time trial bikes – it's cars'Sharing the roads has to be nicer than it is now' says Italian
-
How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 – live TV and streamingVan Aert, Van Vleuten, Sagan, Balsamo, Asgreen in action on the cobbles on Saturday
-
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Men - Live CoverageAll the action from the first race of the Belgian season
-
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad denied Women’s WorldTour status in 2022Flanders Classics to apply for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Dwars door Vlaanderen to join top-tier series in 2023, aims to add a seventh women's race
-
Electric bike conversion kits: The best available and a guide on how to give your current bike a boostWhy invest in a whole new bike when the best electric bike conversion kits allow you to fit the latest technology on your current steed?
-
Sivakov speaks out against Russian invasion of UkraineIneos Grenadiers rider says, 'we shouldn't be targets of hate just because of our origin'
-
Gloves-off battle between Stetina, Ten Dam on Transcordilleras queen stage - Gallery'It's a race, not a ride' says Dutchman amongst friends trying to survive attacks, crashes, cold, and do-it-yourself bike cleanings