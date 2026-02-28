'I never came back' - Untimely mechanical leads to heartache for Lotte Kopecky in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women

News
By published

A bike change on the run-in to Muur van Geraardsbergen ruined chances of a result for SD Worx-ProTime rider

Belgium&#039;s Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime rides on the Kapelmuur in Geraardsbergen during the women&#039;s one-day cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (UCI World Tour), the opening race of the Flemish one-day classics season, 137,6 km from Gent to Ninove, on February 28, 2026. (Photo by ELIAS ROM / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Lotte Kopecky on teammate Elena Cecchini's bike on the Muur van Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Getty Images)

The SD Worx-Protime and FDJ United-SUEZ rivalry continues to swing in the favour of the French outfit after Demi Vollering's victory in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.

SD Worx-Protime were already on the back foot as they were chasing a strong breakaway of four that had gone clear on the Leberg with 37 km to go. The team had managed to reduce the gap, though, and 2023 winner Lotte Kopecky looked ready to make her mark on the Muur van Geraardsbergen when her plans were thwarted by a mass crash just before the key climb with 19km to go.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.