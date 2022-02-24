Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women - Past Winners
By Cyclingnews
Champions 2006 - 2021
|2021
|Anna van der Breggen
|2020
|Annemiek van Vleuten
|2019
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak
|2018
|Christina Siggaard
|2017
|Lucinda Brand
|2016
|Lizzie Armitstead
|2015
|Anna van der Breggen
|2014
|Amy Pieters
|2013
|Tiffany Cromwell
|2012
|Loes Gunnewijk
|2011
|Emma Johansson
|2010
|Emma Johansson
|2009
|Suzanne de Goede
|2008
|Kirsten Wild
|2007
|Mie Bekker-Lacota
|2006
|Suzanne de Goede
