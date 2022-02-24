Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women - Past Winners

Champions since 2006
2021Anna van der Breggen
2020Annemiek van Vleuten
2019Chantal van den Broek-Blaak
2018Christina Siggaard
2017Lucinda Brand
2016Lizzie Armitstead
2015Anna van der Breggen
2014Amy Pieters
2013Tiffany Cromwell
2012Loes Gunnewijk
2011Emma Johansson
2010Emma Johansson
2009Suzanne de Goede
2008Kirsten Wild
2007Mie Bekker-Lacota
2006Suzanne de Goede

