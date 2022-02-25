2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women - Start list

Official starters as of February 24, 2022

SD Worx
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
2Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned)
3Elena Cecchini (Ita)
4Christine Majerus (Lux)
5Marlen Reusser (Swi)
6Demi Vollering (Ned)

Trek-Segafredo Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
12Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra)
13Chloe Hosking (Aus)
14Leah Thomas (USA)
15Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
16Ellen van Dijk (Ned)

Lotto Soudal Ladies
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
21Mijntje Geurts (Ned)
22Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
23Katrijn De Clercq (Bel)
24Mieke Docx (Bel)
25Josie Knight (GBr)
26Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr)

Canyon-Sram Racing
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
31Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol)
32Shari Bossuyt (Bel)
33Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)
34Lisa Klein (Ger)
35Alice Barnes (GBr)
36Sarah Roy (Aus)
EF Education-TIBCO-SVBSVB
41Elizabeth Banks (GBr)
42Letizia Borghesi (Ita)
43Kathrin Hammes (Ger)
44Emily Newsom (USA)
45Sara Poidevin (Can)
46Lauren Stephens (USA)

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
51Grace Brown (Aus)
52Marta Cavalli (Ita)
53Brodie Chapman (Aus)
54Eugénie Duval (Fra)
55Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)
56Maëlle Grossetete (Fra)

Liv Racing Xstra
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
61Alison Jackson (Can)
62Amber van der Hulst (Ned)
63Valerie Demey (Bel)
64Jeanne Korevaar (Ned)
65Katia Ragusa (Ita)
66Quinty Ton (Ned)

Movistar Team Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
71Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
72Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
73Barbara Guarischi (Ita)
74Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den)
75Sara Martin Martin (Spa)
76Aude Biannic (Fra)

BikeExchange-Jayco Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
81Arianna Fidanza (Ita)
82Teniel Campbell (TTo)
83Kristen Faulkner (USA)
84Georgia Baker (Aus)
85Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus)
86Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa)

Arkea Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
91Charlotte Becker (Ger)
92Pauline Allin (Fra)
93Lucie Jounier (Fra)
94Typhaine Laurance (Fra)
95Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra)
96Greta Richioud (Fra)

Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
101Julie Hendrickx (Bel)
102Minke Bakker (Ned)
103Noa Jansen (Ned)
104Danique Braam (Ned)
105Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
106Claudia Jongerius (Ned)

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
111Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
112Marta Lach (Pol)
113Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex)
114Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut)
115Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger)
116Lara Vieceli (Ita)

Cofidis Women Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
121Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can)
122Victoire Berteau (Fra)
123Alana Castrique (Bel)
124Valentine Fortin (Fra)
125Pernille Mathiesen (Den)
126Martina Alzini (Ita)

IBCT
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
131Sara Van De Vel (Bel)
132Svenja Betz (Ger)
133GR NDAHL Antonia
134Alice Sharpe (Irl)
135Elizabeth Bennett (GBr)
136Fien Van Eynde (Bel)

Le Col Wahoo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
141Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel)
142April Tacey (GBr)
143Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
144Maike Van der Duin (Ned)
145Elizabeth Holden (GBr)
146Alice Towers (GBr)

Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
151Fien Delbaere (Bel)
152Sara Maes (Bel)
153Mareille Meijering (Ned)
154Megan Panton (GBr)
155Céline van Houtum (Ned)
156Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)

NXTG by Experza
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
161Lone Meertens (Bel)
162Julia Borgström (Swe)
163Gaia Masetti (Ita)
164Mylene de Zoete (Ned)
165Ilse Pluimers (Ned)
166Maud Rijnbeek (Ned)

Parkhotel Valkenburg
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
171Pien Limpens (Ned)
172Mischa Bredewold (Ned)
173Femke Gerritse (Ned)
174Femke Markus (Ned)
175Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned)
176Anne Van Rooijen (Ned)

Team Coop-Hitec Products
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
181Emma Boogaard (Ned)
182Caroline Andersson (Swe)
183Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor)
184Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor)
185Josie Nelson (GBr)
186Jessica Roberts (GBr)

Team DSM
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
191Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
192Franziska Koch (Ger)
193Charlotte Kool (Ned)
194Liane Lippert (Ger)
195Floortje Mackaij (Ned)
196Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr)

Jumbo-Visma Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
201Anna Henderson (GBr)
202Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned)
203Romy Kasper (Ger)
204Anouska Koster (Ned)
205Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
206Jip van den Bos (Ned)

Valcar-Travel & Service
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
211Chiara Consonni (Ita)
212Anastasia Carbonari (Ita)
213GASPARRINI Eleonora CamilIlTA
214Karolina Kumiega (Pol)
215Silvia Persico (Ita)
216Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)

UAE Team ADQ
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
221Marta Bastianelli (Ita)
222Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita)
223Eugenia Bujak (Slo)
224Alessia Patuelli (Ita)
225Laura Tomasi (Ita)
226Anna Trevisi (Ita)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
231Susanne Andersen (Nor)
232Elinor Barker (GBr)
233Rebecca Koerner (Den)
234Julie Leth (Den)
235Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor)
236Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor)

