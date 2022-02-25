2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women - Start list
By Cyclingnews published
Official starters as of February 24, 2022
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
|2
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned)
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita)
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|5
|Marlen Reusser (Swi)
|6
|Demi Vollering (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
|12
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra)
|13
|Chloe Hosking (Aus)
|14
|Leah Thomas (USA)
|15
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
|16
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Mijntje Geurts (Ned)
|22
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|23
|Katrijn De Clercq (Bel)
|24
|Mieke Docx (Bel)
|25
|Josie Knight (GBr)
|26
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol)
|32
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel)
|33
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)
|34
|Lisa Klein (Ger)
|35
|Alice Barnes (GBr)
|36
|Sarah Roy (Aus)
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|SVB
|41
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr)
|42
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita)
|43
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger)
|44
|Emily Newsom (USA)
|45
|Sara Poidevin (Can)
|46
|Lauren Stephens (USA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|51
|Grace Brown (Aus)
|52
|Marta Cavalli (Ita)
|53
|Brodie Chapman (Aus)
|54
|Eugénie Duval (Fra)
|55
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)
|56
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|61
|Alison Jackson (Can)
|62
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned)
|63
|Valerie Demey (Bel)
|64
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned)
|65
|Katia Ragusa (Ita)
|66
|Quinty Ton (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|71
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
|72
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|73
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita)
|74
|Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den)
|75
|Sara Martin Martin (Spa)
|76
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|81
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita)
|82
|Teniel Campbell (TTo)
|83
|Kristen Faulkner (USA)
|84
|Georgia Baker (Aus)
|85
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus)
|86
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|92
|Pauline Allin (Fra)
|93
|Lucie Jounier (Fra)
|94
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra)
|95
|Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra)
|96
|Greta Richioud (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|101
|Julie Hendrickx (Bel)
|102
|Minke Bakker (Ned)
|103
|Noa Jansen (Ned)
|104
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|105
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
|106
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|111
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
|112
|Marta Lach (Pol)
|113
|Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex)
|114
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut)
|115
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger)
|116
|Lara Vieceli (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|121
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can)
|122
|Victoire Berteau (Fra)
|123
|Alana Castrique (Bel)
|124
|Valentine Fortin (Fra)
|125
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den)
|126
|Martina Alzini (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|131
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel)
|132
|Svenja Betz (Ger)
|133
|GR NDAHL Antonia
|134
|Alice Sharpe (Irl)
|135
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr)
|136
|Fien Van Eynde (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel)
|142
|April Tacey (GBr)
|143
|Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
|144
|Maike Van der Duin (Ned)
|145
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr)
|146
|Alice Towers (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|151
|Fien Delbaere (Bel)
|152
|Sara Maes (Bel)
|153
|Mareille Meijering (Ned)
|154
|Megan Panton (GBr)
|155
|Céline van Houtum (Ned)
|156
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|161
|Lone Meertens (Bel)
|162
|Julia Borgström (Swe)
|163
|Gaia Masetti (Ita)
|164
|Mylene de Zoete (Ned)
|165
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned)
|166
|Maud Rijnbeek (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|171
|Pien Limpens (Ned)
|172
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned)
|173
|Femke Gerritse (Ned)
|174
|Femke Markus (Ned)
|175
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned)
|176
|Anne Van Rooijen (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|181
|Emma Boogaard (Ned)
|182
|Caroline Andersson (Swe)
|183
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor)
|184
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor)
|185
|Josie Nelson (GBr)
|186
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|191
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
|192
|Franziska Koch (Ger)
|193
|Charlotte Kool (Ned)
|194
|Liane Lippert (Ger)
|195
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned)
|196
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|201
|Anna Henderson (GBr)
|202
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned)
|203
|Romy Kasper (Ger)
|204
|Anouska Koster (Ned)
|205
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
|206
|Jip van den Bos (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|211
|Chiara Consonni (Ita)
|212
|Anastasia Carbonari (Ita)
|213
|GASPARRINI Eleonora CamilIlTA
|214
|Karolina Kumiega (Pol)
|215
|Silvia Persico (Ita)
|216
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|221
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita)
|222
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita)
|223
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo)
|224
|Alessia Patuelli (Ita)
|225
|Laura Tomasi (Ita)
|226
|Anna Trevisi (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|231
|Susanne Andersen (Nor)
|232
|Elinor Barker (GBr)
|233
|Rebecca Koerner (Den)
|234
|Julie Leth (Den)
|235
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor)
|236
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.