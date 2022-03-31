Brabantse Pijl 2022 overview

American Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers became the second-youngest winner of Brabantse Pijl, a week before his 20th birthday (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

De Brabantse Pijl Men - How it happened

American Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) won De Brabantse Pijl on a solo attack with 3.5 kilometres remaining in the rain-soaked, 205.1km one-day contest.

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) won the sprint for second place, 37 seconds down on Sheffield, while Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) was awarded third place after Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was relegated to ninth for deviating from his line in the closing metres.

The 19-year-old American, who celebrates his 20th birthday in a few days, attacked from the seven-man breakaway in the closing kilometres and he held firm on the final climb to claim victory. Ineos Grenadiers had two other riders in the break, last year's winner Tom Pidcock as well as Ben Turner, who celebrated at the finish in Overijse with top five positions.

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) crossed the line in sixth place with a hand raised, acknowledging that after a rider cut his line just as he was opening his sprint with 100 meters to go. Earlier in the race, World Champion Julian Alaphilippe missed the decisive split when his team car appeared to knock him to the ground.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 4:53:21 2 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:37 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 4 Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40 5 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:41

Brabantse Pijl 2022 news and features

Brabantse Pijl history

The first edition took place in 1961, with Pino Cerami (Peugeot-BP-Dunlop) becoming the first in a long string of Belgian winners. Edwig Van Hooydonck with various Colnago teams holds the record for most victories with four, doing so between 1987 and 1995. There hasn’t been a repeat winner in 15 years since Spaniard Oscar Freire dominated with three consecutive titles in the one-day race (2005-2007). He is tied with Belgians Johan Museeuw and Johan Capiot who also have won three times.

Beginning in 2008, the race start was changed from Zaventem to Leuven in 2008, and two years later the finish was relocated from Alsemberg to Overijse. Also in 2010, the calendar position for Brabantse Pijl shifted from the Sunday before the Tour of Flanders to the Wednesday before Amstel Gold Race. In 2022 the event keeps a midweek slot, but Amstel Gold Race will now take place the Sunday prior and Paris-Roubaix falls on April 17.

Brabantse Pijl 2022 teams