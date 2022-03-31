Brabantse Pijl 2022
Race information, results, history and more for 62nd edition of Belgian Classic
Brabantse Pijl 2022 overview
Magnus Sheffield secures solo win at Brabantse Pijl
De Brabantse Pijl Men - How it happened
American Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) won De Brabantse Pijl on a solo attack with 3.5 kilometres remaining in the rain-soaked, 205.1km one-day contest.
Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) won the sprint for second place, 37 seconds down on Sheffield, while Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) was awarded third place after Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was relegated to ninth for deviating from his line in the closing metres.
The 19-year-old American, who celebrates his 20th birthday in a few days, attacked from the seven-man breakaway in the closing kilometres and he held firm on the final climb to claim victory. Ineos Grenadiers had two other riders in the break, last year's winner Tom Pidcock as well as Ben Turner, who celebrated at the finish in Overijse with top five positions.
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) crossed the line in sixth place with a hand raised, acknowledging that after a rider cut his line just as he was opening his sprint with 100 meters to go. Earlier in the race, World Champion Julian Alaphilippe missed the decisive split when his team car appeared to knock him to the ground.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:53:21
|2
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:40
|5
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:41
Brabantse Pijl 2022 news and features
- How to watch Brabantse Pijl – Spring Classics live streaming
- Comprehensive guide to Spring Classics 2022
Brabantse Pijl history
The first edition took place in 1961, with Pino Cerami (Peugeot-BP-Dunlop) becoming the first in a long string of Belgian winners. Edwig Van Hooydonck with various Colnago teams holds the record for most victories with four, doing so between 1987 and 1995. There hasn’t been a repeat winner in 15 years since Spaniard Oscar Freire dominated with three consecutive titles in the one-day race (2005-2007). He is tied with Belgians Johan Museeuw and Johan Capiot who also have won three times.
Beginning in 2008, the race start was changed from Zaventem to Leuven in 2008, and two years later the finish was relocated from Alsemberg to Overijse. Also in 2010, the calendar position for Brabantse Pijl shifted from the Sunday before the Tour of Flanders to the Wednesday before Amstel Gold Race. In 2022 the event keeps a midweek slot, but Amstel Gold Race will now take place the Sunday prior and Paris-Roubaix falls on April 17.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Brabantse Pijl 2022 teams
- AG2R Citroën Team
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto Soudal
- QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
- Team BikeExchange – Jayco
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
- Alpecin-Fenix
- B&B Hotels p/b KTM
- Bardiani CSF Faizanè
- Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
- Burgos-BH
- Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
- Team Arkéa-Samsic
- Team TotalEnergies
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.