Magnus Sheffield secures solo win at Brabantse Pijl

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) soloed to victory at De Brabantse Pijl after he attacked from the winning break 3.5km from the finish in Overijse.

The American teenager had Ineos teammates Tom Pidcock and Ben Turner for company in the decisive, seven-man move, and they helped to police the chase behind in the closing kilometres as he came home to win by 37 seconds.

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) won the sprint for second place, while Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) was awarded third after Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was relegated by the commissaires for moving from his line in the closing metres. Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) sat up during the sprint, complaining that he had been impeded, though the Belgian was himself fortunate to receive only a warning for a push on Turner earlier in the race.

On a wet and grey afternoon, the key selection took place on the cobbled climb of Moskesstraat with 50km remaining, when Turner’s acceleration helped to bring a ten-man move clear. Evenepoel was among their number, and the Belgian was an aggressive presence, but he also displayed signs of weakness, losing contact on the cobbled ascent of Hertstraat on each of the final two laps.

While the break continued to fragment and regroup out in front, there was unexpected drama in the main peloton when the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl car clipped a rider as it moved up to follow the winning move. Julian Alaphilippe was among the fallers in the ensuing crash, though the world champion was able to remount afterwards.

More to follow…