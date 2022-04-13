Magnus Sheffield secures solo win at Brabantse Pijl

American attacks from winning break, Benoit Cosnefroy finishes second and Tim Wellens third in Overijse

Magnus Sheffield

Magnus Sheffield wins Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) at 19 years of age became the second youngest winner of Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) at 19 years of age became the second youngest winner of Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Magnus Sheffield

Magnus Sheffield on his way to winning Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) rides in breakaway

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) rides in breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team) leads front group

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team) leads front group (Image credit: Jan De Meuleneir/PN/SprintCyclingAgency)
Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers)

Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Jan De Meuleneir/PN/SprintCyclingAgency)
Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates rides in front of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix)

Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates rides in front of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Magnus Sheffield (left) of United States and Ben Turner of United Kingdom (Ineos Grenadiers) compete at Moskesstraat cobblestones on second pass

Magnus Sheffield (left) of United States and Ben Turner of United Kingdom (Ineos Grenadiers) compete at Moskesstraat cobblestones on second pass (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) leads Giacomo Nizzolo of Israel-Premier Tech and Alexander Kamp Egested of Trek-Segafredo on second pass of Moskesstraat cobblestones sector

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) leads Giacomo Nizzolo of Israel-Premier Tech and Alexander Kamp Egested of Trek-Segafredo on second pass of Moskesstraat cobblestones sector (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
At the front of the breakaway are Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers, Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroën Team and Robert Stannard of Alpecin-Fenix

At the front of the breakaway are Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers, Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroën Team and Robert Stannard of Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Robert Stannard of Alpecin-Fenix and Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal compete in the breakaway

Robert Stannard of Alpecin-Fenix and Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Breakaway has three Ineos Grenadiers riders in the group, Tom Pidcock at front next to Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroën Team

Breakaway has three Ineos Grenadiers riders in the group, Tom Pidcock at front next to Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroën Team (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Scenery on rainy day in Belgium

Scenery on rainy day in Belgium (Image credit: Tim van Wichelen/CV/SprintCyclingAgency)
Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) at start of 205.1km race

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) at start of 205.1km race (Image credit: Jan De Meuleneir/PN/SprintCyclingAgency)
Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Tim van Wichelen/CV/SprintCyclingAgency)
Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroën Team and Thomas Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers fight in the Breakaway

Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroën Team and Thomas Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers fight in the Breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal would contest the sprint for the podium, but would be relegated

Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal would contest the sprint for the podium, but would be relegated (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel would finish 41 seconds behind the winner

Remco Evenepoel would finish 41 seconds behind the winner (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team car seen on pass of finish line during race catching back wheel of a rider

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team car seen on pass of finish line during race catching back wheel of a rider (Image credit: Vincent Kalut/PN/SprintCyclingAgency)
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team car creating chaos in the race

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team car creating chaos in the race (Image credit: Vincent Kalut/PN/SprintCyclingAgency)
Riders do down from incident on course with team car

Riders do down from incident on course with team car (Image credit: Vincent Kalut/PN/SprintCyclingAgency)
Julian Alaphilippe one of the riders to hit the tarmac from incident with his own team car

Julian Alaphilippe one of the riders to hit the tarmac from incident with his own team car (Image credit: Vincent Kalut/PN/SprintCyclingAgency)
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) at front of breakaway group of seven

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) at front of breakaway group of seven (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) became part of a chase group near end of race

Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) became part of a chase group near end of race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroën crosses finish line and looks back at Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal

Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroën crosses finish line and looks back at Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
19-year-old Magnus Sheffield congratulated for victory by Ineos Grenadiers teammates

19-year-old Magnus Sheffield congratulated for victory by Ineos Grenadiers teammates (Image credit: Tim van Wichelen/CV/SprintCyclingAgency)
Final podium 2022 Brabantse Pijl: winner Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) in center, second-placed Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën Team) on left and third-placed Warren Barguil (Team Arkea Samsic)

Final podium 2022 Brabantse Pijl: winner Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) in center, second-placed Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën Team) on left and third-placed Warren Barguil (Team Arkea Samsic) (Image credit: Vincent Kalut/PN/SprintCyclingAgency)
Tom Pidcock (right) congratulates race winner Magnus Sheffield

Tom Pidcock (right) congratulates race winner Magnus Sheffield (Image credit: Jan De Meuleneir/PN/SprintCyclingAgency)

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) soloed to victory at De Brabantse Pijl after he attacked from the winning break 3.5km from the finish in Overijse.

The American teenager had Ineos teammates Tom Pidcock and Ben Turner for company in the decisive, seven-man move, and they helped to police the chase behind in the closing kilometres as he came home to win by 37 seconds.

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) won the sprint for second place, while Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) was awarded third after Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was relegated by the commissaires for moving from his line in the closing metres. Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) sat up during the sprint, complaining that he had been impeded, though the Belgian was himself fortunate to receive only a warning for a push on Turner earlier in the race.

On a wet and grey afternoon, the key selection took place on the cobbled climb of Moskesstraat with 50km remaining, when Turner’s acceleration helped to bring a ten-man move clear. Evenepoel was among their number, and the Belgian was an aggressive presence, but he also displayed signs of weakness, losing contact on the cobbled ascent of Hertstraat on each of the final two laps.

While the break continued to fragment and regroup out in front, there was unexpected drama in the main peloton when the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl car clipped a rider as it moved up to follow the winning move. Julian Alaphilippe was among the fallers in the ensuing crash, though the world champion was able to remount afterwards.

More to follow…

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 4:53:21
2Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:37
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
4Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40
5Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:41
6Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
7Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:51

Barry Ryan

Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.

