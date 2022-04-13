Magnus Sheffield secures solo win at Brabantse Pijl
By Barry Ryan published
American attacks from winning break, Benoit Cosnefroy finishes second and Tim Wellens third in Overijse
Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) soloed to victory at De Brabantse Pijl after he attacked from the winning break 3.5km from the finish in Overijse.
The American teenager had Ineos teammates Tom Pidcock and Ben Turner for company in the decisive, seven-man move, and they helped to police the chase behind in the closing kilometres as he came home to win by 37 seconds.
Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) won the sprint for second place, while Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) was awarded third after Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was relegated by the commissaires for moving from his line in the closing metres. Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) sat up during the sprint, complaining that he had been impeded, though the Belgian was himself fortunate to receive only a warning for a push on Turner earlier in the race.
On a wet and grey afternoon, the key selection took place on the cobbled climb of Moskesstraat with 50km remaining, when Turner’s acceleration helped to bring a ten-man move clear. Evenepoel was among their number, and the Belgian was an aggressive presence, but he also displayed signs of weakness, losing contact on the cobbled ascent of Hertstraat on each of the final two laps.
While the break continued to fragment and regroup out in front, there was unexpected drama in the main peloton when the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl car clipped a rider as it moved up to follow the winning move. Julian Alaphilippe was among the fallers in the ensuing crash, though the world champion was able to remount afterwards.
More to follow…
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:53:21
|2
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:40
|5
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:41
|6
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:51
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best time trial helmets - Top helmets for TT and triathlonThe best time trial helmets for triathletes and TT specialists looking to save watts
-
Magnus Sheffield secures solo win at Brabantse PijlAmerican attacks from winning break, Benoit Cosnefroy finishes second and Tim Wellens third in Overijse
-
Fizik Tempo Decos - New high-end road shoe from the Italian brandSingle BOA dial, rearward cleat position and clean lines for the range-topping road shoes
-
Evenepoel warned by Brabantse Pijl race jury over Ben Turner pushBelgian used his hand to move Ineos rider out of his way at 70km to go