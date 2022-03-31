De Brabantse Pijl past winners

By published

De Brabantse Pijl champions 1961 - 2021

Brabantse Pijl 2021 podium
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 2021 Brabantse Pijl and was joined on podium by Wout van Aert in second and Matteo Trentin in third (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Brabantse Pijl past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2021Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
2020Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2019Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon–Circus
2018Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
2017Sonny Cobrelli (Ita) Bahrain–Merida
2016Petr Vakoč (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
2015Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2014Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2013Peter Sagan (Slo) Cannondale
2012Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
2009Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
2008Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
2007Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
2006Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
2005Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
2004Luca Paolini (Ita) Quick-Step–Davitamon
2003Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
2002Fabien De Waele (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
2001Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
2000Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
1999Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
1998Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
1997Gianluca Pianegonda (Ita) Mapei–GB
1996Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-GB
1995Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Novell–Decca–Colnago
1994Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mercatone Uno–Medeghini
1993Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) WordPerfect–Colnago–Decca
1992Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM-Sanyo
1991Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
1990Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
1989Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM-Ragno
1988Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM-Van Schilt
1987Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Superconfex–Kwantum–Yoko–Colnago
1986Johan van der Velde (Ned) Panasonic–Merckx–Agu
1985Adri van der Poel (Ned) Kwantum–Decosol–Yoko
1984Ronny Van Holen (Bel) Safir-Van de Ven
1983Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Splendor-Euroshop
1982Claude Criquielion (Bel) Wickes-Splendor
1981Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) DAF Trucks
1980Michel Pollentier (Bel) Splendor-Admiral
1979Daniel Willems (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
1978Marcel Laurens (Bel) C & A
1977Frans Verbeeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Colnago
1976Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–West Vlaams Vleesbedrijf
1975Willem Peeters (Bel) Maes-Watney
1974Herman Van Springel (Bel) MIC-Ludo-De Gribaldy
1973Johan De Muynck (Bel) Flandria–Carpenter–Shimano
1972Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1971Joseph Spruyt (Bel) Molteni
1970Herman Van Springel (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1969Willy In't Ven (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1968Victor Van Schil (Bel Faema
1967Roger Rosiers (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1966Jan Janssen (Ned) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
1965Willy Bocklant (Bel) Flandria–Romeo
1964Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita) Salvarani
1963Joseph Wouters (Bel) Solo-Terrot
1962Ludo Janssens (Bel) Solo-Van Steenbergen
1961Pino Cerami (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cycling News
Cycling News

Latest on Cyclingnews