De Brabantse Pijl Men - Live Coverage

Refresh

Despite his issues, Matthews confirmed he will ride Fleche-Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege next week.

Matthews was seventh at the Amstel Gold Race. He was happy but also concerned about his form. "I was happy to be in the front group at the Amstel Gold Race, all the strong, top ten guys were in the group. Unfortunately once I was there, I couldn't do much. I was fairly pinned after the climb that split the bunch," he explained. "This season's been like that, I can make the split but from there, I can't do much more. Hopefully every single race is progressing better and better. I had Corona at the start of the year after Mallorca and then the sickness in Catalunya. It's been unfortunate because I'm not able to get my full potential out of the moment. "I can I can feel I'm there. My legs want to go but something's holding me back. Whether it's the virus that is still in the body or not, we don't really know. We have to continue doing checks to see what's going on but it, seems to be getting better and better."

Matthews won a stage at the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers also have Amstel Gold Race winner in their roster. It should be Ineos - v - QuickStep later today.

165km to go Cameron Wurf is doing the early work for Ineos.

Daniel Ostanek spoke to Michael Matthews before the start. The BikeExchange leader has been struggling to find peak form after suffering with COVID but is riding to win today. “I think I’ll be going for the win," he said. "We're here to win, we're here to do a good race, we've got a strong team to be on the offensive side. "Hopefully we don't have to chase anything on the circuits. We'll be throwing guys up the road to see what can happen and yeah, I'll try and do my thing in the final."

Ineos Grenadiers has generously taken up the chase at the head of the peloton. That could be a sign that Pidcock is on a good day.

The peloton is riding steady and so the attack's lead is up to 4:00. The peloton has to be careful because the race is 204km today, not the usual 250km+ of the monuments.

There are 50km to go in the women's race and a dangerous attack has gone clear after lots of failed attempts earlier.

Will it be 2 from 2 for Tom? #BPmen 2 for @INEOSGrenadiers's @Tompid today? 😏 #BP22 pic.twitter.com/4tylvwz9I8April 13, 2022 See more

190km to go The trio of attackers lead by 3:00.

This was the roll out from a different view. 🇧🇪 #BP22And they're off racing for over 200 kilometres with @PhilippeGilbert and @Tim_Wellens on the front rows 🚩 pic.twitter.com/HfCQnzTFQJApril 13, 2022 See more

The gap is up to 2:45.

Thanks for the welcome, Leuven!#BP22 pic.twitter.com/2wb85xwAmjApril 13, 2022 See more

195km to go This was the roll out in the rain. Last but (of course) not least, also the Men edition of @DeBrabantsePijl started 👊C’mon guys 💪@Filobaroncini @tonygallopin @AlexanderKamp1 @TolhoekAntwan @JulienBernard17 @Jakobegholm1 pic.twitter.com/bLnvYexuLUApril 13, 2022 See more

The riders in the break are: Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH)

After 7.5Km the break already has a lead of 2:00. They have gone!

The race route heads south towards and beyond Waterloo and then returns to Overijse for the finishing circuits.

When the flag dropped, an attack came straight away.

The 25 short climbs start after 60km of the race.

The riders face a 4.5km neutralised sector and then a 204.8km race.

Remco Evenepoel comes from the other side of Brussels and knows the race route well. QuickStep are under pressure to win but the young Belgian is not feeling the stress. "There is pressure on us from the outside, but we don't feel it ourselves, because this team has just had a good week in the Basque Country," he said. "Of course we would love to win. I love this region and this route. A mix of Flanders and the Ardennes." (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Daniel Ostanek is in Leuven for Cyclingnews and spoke to several riders at the start.

Filip Maciejuk of Bahrain Victorious is a late non-starter.

The riders roll out of Ladeuzeplein in Leuven. The views of the 15th-century town hall are incredible.

To read our full race preview, click below. Alaphilippe aiming to end QuickStep Classics drought at Brabantse Pijl – Preview (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Alaphilippe headlines a QuickStep-AlphaVinyl squad desperate for a taste of Classics success having so far failed to make an impact or even take a podium spot during the recent Flanders Classics. He's in fine form, though, and has stayed free of the illnesses that have hit his teammates through the spring.

Julian Alaphilippe is riding Brabantse Pijl as a warm-up for a shot at a fourth La Flèche Wallonne title and a first Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory after several near misses at La Doyenne. The Frenchman is the headline name at Wednesday's race, which this year occupies a unique position in the calendar. It follows Amstel Gold Race but comes before Paris-Roubaix due to the French Presidential election. Alaphilippe will not ride Paris-Roubaix, his spring campaign is focused on the hilly Ardennes.

It's raining in Belgium but it is not cold. However the conditions should make the race even more selective.

There's a party atmosphere as Alaphilippe signs on and recalls winning his second world title in Leuven last year. The Wolfpack salutes you from Leuven, the start town of #BP22! pic.twitter.com/kjvpkr6m2AApril 13, 2022 See more

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are completing the sign-on and gathering for the roll out from central Leuven.