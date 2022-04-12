How to watch Brabantse Pijl – Spring Classics live streaming

The 2022 Spring Classics continue this week, with Brabantse Pijl continuing the hilly Classics after an exciting Amstel Gold Race. If you're looking for a way to watch the action on the cobbles and the Ardennes we've put together a handy Classics live stream guide.

The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April bring four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but there's plenty of other racing to look forward to as well.

Following Amstel Gold Race, the lead-up to La Flèche Wallonne and Liège continues on Wednesday with the men's and women's races at Brabantse Pijl.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the spring Classics via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

The routes of both races take in the hills of the Flemish Brabant south of Leuven and east of Brussels, including a finishing lap packed with hills in and around Overijse.

The men will tackle a 205.1km route which includes four laps of the finishing circuit. On the circuit come the climbs of Hagaard (300m at 10 per cent), the paved Hertstraat (700m at 3.9 per cent) and Moskesstraat (500m at 7 per cent), Holstheide (1km at 5 per cent), and the climb to the finish at Brussesteenweg in Overijse (1km at 3 per cent).

The women's peloton, meanwhile, will face a 141.2km course. The route features many of the same climbs, and includes three laps of the finishing circuit, concluding at the top of the 24th hill at Brussesteenweg.

Image 1 of 2 The men's route (Image credit: Flanders Classics) Image 2 of 2 The women's route (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Live Stream

The men's and women's races will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport (opens in new tab) and Discovery+ (opens in new tab). A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe and in select other territories on GCN+ (opens in new tab), with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

In the USA, Australia, and Canada, the races will be broadcast on Flobikes (opens in new tab). A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada)

Local Dutch and Belgian broadcasters Nos, RTBF (opens in new tab) and Sporza (opens in new tab) will also air the races.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports (opens in new tab) via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV (opens in new tab) ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV (opens in new tab) ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Spring Classics broadcasting options around Europe include Rai Sport (opens in new tab) (Italy), France TV (opens in new tab), L'Equipe TV (opens in new tab) (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (opens in new tab) (Basque Country), and RTVE (opens in new tab) (Spain).

Start list information

Reigning champion Tom Pidcock headlines the men's race start list. He'll be joined at Ineos Grenadiers by Amstel Gold Race champion Michał Kwiatkowski.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl duo Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel form another strong dual threat, as do Tim Wellens and Philippe Gilbert of Lotto Soudal. Elsewhere, riders to watch include Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Michael Valgren (EF-EasyPost), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco), Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech), and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates).

2021 women's race winner Ruth Winder has since retired but runner-up Demi Vollering is back and heads up the SD Worx team which also includes Ashleigh Moolman Pasio.

World champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) is also competing, as are Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram), Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma), Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco), and the UAE Team ADQ duo Sofia Bertizzolo and Mavi Garcia.

Men's spring schedule

Date Race Broadcasters April 13 Brabantse Pijl Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 17 Paris-Roubaix Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN

Women's spring schedule