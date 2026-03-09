'We can be aggressive, there's no need to play defence' – Magnus Sheffield gives Ineos Grenadiers extra options at Tirreno-Adriatico

American, fourth in the opening time trial, boosted by a rare family visit to European racing

LIDO DI CAMAIORE, ITALY - MARCH 09: Magnus Sheffield of United States and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as White best young jersey winner during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 1 a 11.5km individual time trial stage from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore / #UCIWT / on March 09, 2026 in Lido di Camaiore, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Magnus Sheffield is the best young rider at Tirreno-Adriatico after stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The USA's Magnus Sheffield was able to greet his parents after his excellent Tirreno-Adriatico time trial up and down the Tuscan coast, a hug and familiar smiles going a long way to ease the disappointment of missing out on third place and an Ineos Grenadiers 1-2-3.

When Sheffield finished, he had set the fastest time, but just 60 seconds later, Max Walscheid (Lidl-Trek) beat him by just three tenths of a second. Sheffield finished 26 seconds slower than Filippo Ganna but only four seconds down on Thymen Arensman, as Ineos Grenadiers impressed on stage 1.

The impressive result came on the day Cyclingnews and La Gazzetta dello Sport revealed that the team has found a new sponsor ready to invest €20 million per year for the next five years to help them compete with their super team rivals.

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) lost eight seconds to Arensman, Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) lost 11 seconds, Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) lost 14 seconds, and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) lost 21 seconds.

