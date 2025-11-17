'We are heartbroken' – Mourning and sense of 'overwhelming loss' after death of Australian Paralympian Paige Greco

'While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia,' says athlete's mother in statement

IZU, JAPAN - AUGUST 25: Gold medalist Paige Greco of Team Australia poses during the medal ceremony for Track Cycling Women’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Izu Velodrome on August 25, 2021 in Izu, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian Paralympian Paige Greco died at home in Adelaide after a sudden medical episode, leaving her family and the cycling community mourning the 28-year-old who was held in high esteem for far more than her significant sporting achievements.

A C3 Paracyclist, Greco won multiple world titles and took a gold and two bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. At the recent 2025 World Championships, she took bronze in the road race.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Paige’s loved ones and to those who were closest to her. The sadness being felt across Paralympics Australia today is a reflection of the enormous regard in which she was held," said Cameron Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Paralympics Australia in a statement.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic news of Paige’s death," said AusCycling Chief Executive Officer, Marne Fechner. "Paige was an extraordinary athlete who achieved outstanding accomplishments at the highest levels of our sport. Much more than that, she touched the lives of everyone around her with her positive spirit and courageous outlook.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Paige’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and support staff, past and present, during this incredibly sad and difficult time."

"While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia," ​​said her mother Natalie Greco in a statement released by AusCycling.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

