'We are heartbroken' – Mourning and sense of 'overwhelming loss' after death of Australian Paralympian Paige Greco

Australian Paralympian Paige Greco died at home in Adelaide after a sudden medical episode, leaving her family and the cycling community mourning the 28-year-old who was held in high esteem for far more than her significant sporting achievements.

A C3 Paracyclist, Greco won multiple world titles and took a gold and two bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. At the recent 2025 World Championships, she took bronze in the road race.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Paige’s loved ones and to those who were closest to her. The sadness being felt across Paralympics Australia today is a reflection of the enormous regard in which she was held," said Cameron Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Paralympics Australia in a statement.

"Paige was an extraordinary athlete, but more importantly, a remarkable person. As a Paralympian, Paige represented Australia with a level of commitment and composure that earned the admiration of everyone who had the privilege to watch her compete or to work alongside her.

"Her achievements on the international stage were exceptional, but it was her kindness, her quiet determination and the way she uplifted people around her that will stay with us all. She had a rare ability to make people feel included and supported, and her influence will no doubt leave a lasting impression on so many."

"We are heartbroken by the tragic news of Paige’s death," said AusCycling Chief Executive Officer, Marne Fechner. "Paige was an extraordinary athlete who achieved outstanding accomplishments at the highest levels of our sport. Much more than that, she touched the lives of everyone around her with her positive spirit and courageous outlook.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Paige’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and support staff, past and present, during this incredibly sad and difficult time."

Greco, who was born with cerebral palsy, initially concentrated on para-athletics but made the switch to cycling in 2017 and made a powerful debut on the international scene in 2019 at the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships when she set three world records and started to accumulate world titles, claiming the rainbow jersey in the C3 500m Time Trial and C3 3,000m Individual Pursuit.

"While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia," ​​said her mother Natalie Greco in a statement released by AusCycling.

"As a family, we are deeply grateful for the support shown by so many people connected to Paige, including her teammates and friends. Paige cherished the connections she made through her sport, and we take comfort in knowing how widely she was loved.

"We are grieving deeply and ask for privacy, time and space to navigate this overwhelming loss."