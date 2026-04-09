'Something the initial hospital dismissed' – Brodie Chapman out with pelvic fracture after Tour of Flanders crash

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'Another confirmation that advocating for yourself and how you know your body pays off!' says Australian racer

Brodie Chapman leads a group over a cobbled climb during the Tour of Flanders
Chapman during Flanders, before her crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian racer Brodie Chapman has confirmed that she suffered a fractured pelvis in a crash at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

The 35-year-old was tackling the race for the first time in four years, having finished ninth on her previous appearance in 2022. However, her day in the saddle last weekend concluded with a far more unpleasant outcome.

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"The main goal now is just taking it day by day, managing pain and shifting the goals for the season. Of course disappointed but I'm lucky to not crash too often so I’m confident I'll come back at the right time.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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