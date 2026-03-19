Rohan Dennis resurfaces on Instagram with a 'deeply offensive' post

Former time trial world champion Rohan Dennis has largely remained out of the spotlight since the death of his wife, Melissa Dennis neé Hoskins, in 2023, but he immediately caused widespread offence with one of his first social media posts since the tragic incident.

Hoskins died after being struck by a vehicle driven by Dennis on December 30, 2023. He was deemed not criminally responsible for her death, but pleaded guilty to one count of an aggravated act likely to cause harm, and was given a 17-month suspended sentence along with a five-year driving ban.

When Dennis posted images of a Porsche to Instagram on Wednesday evening with the caption "What an absolute weapon", the post earned likes from former colleagues such as Bradley Wiggins and Richie Porte but also drew harsh criticism from many others.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Rohan Dennis/Instagram)

According to ABC News, Victims' Rights Commissioner Sarah Quick said the post showed "a profound lack of respect for Melissa and her family".

"This post is deeply offensive and one that demonstrates a lack of empathy and insight. It's not only inappropriate but it's hurtful to a family who are still grieving and, quite frankly, disrespectful to all people impacted by road trauma.

"Words matter and a vehicle should never be referred to as a weapon or regarded as a weapon, and the fact that Mr Dennis has chosen to do so is particularly shocking."

Dennis has not deleted the post but has removed the offensive caption. He subsequently shared a post of his two children riding their bicycles with a similar phrase, "Two absolute weapons".

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to court records, Hoskins and Dennis argued about home renovations before the accident, and when he tried to leave in his vehicle, Hoskins jumped onto the hood to try to stop him while he continued to drive slowly. She then jumped off and opened the door while it was moving. After shutting the door, Dennis accelerated away, resulting in fatal injuries to Hoskins.

While Dennis was not criminally charged for his wife's death, Adelaide District Court judge Judge Ian Press wrote in his sentencing, "It was your obligation to stop the vehicle when driving that vehicle became dangerous to her physical wellbeing. That you did not stop because you wanted to leave is a very poor reason for not doing so."

Hoskins was also a successful professional cyclist, a multi-time Olympian and team pursuit world champion. She was 32 years old.

Dennis, who won the world championships in the time trial in 2018 and 2019, escaped prison time through his guilty plea, his remorse, and his status as the sole carer for his two children.