Veneto Women: Liane Lippert rounds out 2026 season with solo summit victory in Italy

The final one-day race of the 2026 elite women's season, Veneto Women, has been captured by German allrounder Liane Lippert (Movistar) in a late solo charge for the line.

Lippert roared home atop the short but punishing final ascent of Monte Berico in the northern Italian city of Vicenza, four seconds clear of closest pursuer Loes Adegeest (Lidl-Trek). Local favourite Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team L'IMAD) finished six seconds back.

After a flurry of early attacks, the race situation calmed down considerably, with Uno-X Mobility doing most of the work. More than half the total 106-kilometre distance had passed before a move of half a dozen riders managed to claw its way clear, the dangerous attack including the 2026 Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Giro dell'Emilia winners, Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team L'IMAD) and Alessia Vigilia (Uno-X Mobility).

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However, Movistar and Lidl-Trek ensured they never got more than 35 seconds advantage, and with 20 kilometres to go, the peloton was still compact, albeit fast shedding riders from the back on the relentlessly hilly finale.

Finally, another dangerous move emerged shortly after the second and final descent of the Arcugnano climb, this time containing Italian National Champion Longo Borghini and no less than three of her teammates in a group of eight - Mavi García, Eleonora Gasparrini and Swinkels. At the same time, Movistar were also well represented with Marlen Reusser, second last year ahead of Gasparrini, and her teammate Lippert. Also present were Noemi Ruegg (EF Education-Oatly) and Adegeest.



With a 30-second advantage in the final five kilometres, it was clear one of the eight would claim the victory in the penultimate race of the 2026 women's calendar. Ultimately, Lippert was able to claim her first triumph of the season since the Vuelta CV Féminas one-day race, all the way back in February, again with a late solo move.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 2:39:17 2 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:00:04 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 0:00:06 4 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 0:00:07 5 Noemi Rüegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 0:00:14 6 Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) UAE Team ADQ 0:00:23 7 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:25 8 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ 0:00:54 9 Alejandra Neira (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:44 10 Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl-Trek Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Cofidis Women Team Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Anna Henderson (GBr) Lidl-Trek 0:01:47 13 Babette Van Der Wolf (Ned) EF Education-Oatly Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Giada Silo (Ita) Uae Development Team 0:01:49 15 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:51 17 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Sofia Arici (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink 0:01:53 19 Chiara Reghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Gaia Segato (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Rasa Leleivytė (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Jelena Erić (Srb) Uno-X Mobility Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Virginia Bortoli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:01:59 24 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis Women Team Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Maya Kingma (Ned) Aromitalia Vaiano Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 0:02:07 29 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) UAE Team ADQ 0:02:10 30 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team ADQ Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis Women Team 0:02:11 32 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 0:02:24 33 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis Women Team 0:02:54 34 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 0:03:44 35 Petra Zsankó (Hun) Aromitalia Vaiano Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Ashebir Meresiet Gebrehiwet (Eth) Team Amani 0:03:55 37 Valentina Basilico (Ita) Born to Win BTC City Ljubljana 0:04:40 38 Argyro Milaki (Gre) Aromitalia Vaiano Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Elisa De Vallier (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Mijntje Geurts (Ned) Cofidis Women Team Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Elisa Valtulini (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink 0:04:44 42 Carmen Moser (Ger) Horizons Cycling Club – Team 1971 0:04:45 43 Lara Crestanello (Ita) Isolmant- Premac- Vittoria Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Marlen Rojas (Chi) Wcc Team 0:04:53 45 Irene Affolati (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:04:55 46 Sara Luccon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 0:05:34 48 Giada Borghesi (Ita) Human Powered Health 0:07:10 49 Irene Laudi (Ita) Born to Win BTC City Ljubljana Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Florencia Monsalvez Rojo (Chi) Wcc Team 0:07:52 51 Mirre Knaven (Ned) EF Education-Oatly Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Minke Solbjørk Anderson (Den) EF Education-Oatly Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Marta Pavesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:08:03 54 Francesca Pellegrini (Ita) Uno-X Mobility Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Petra Stiasny (Swi) Human Powered Health 0:11:18 56 Maria Pia Chiatto (Ita) Zhiraf Pagliaccia Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Kyra Marett (Can) Wcc Team Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Giulia Zambelli (Ita) Biesse - Carrera Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Asia Rabbia (Ita) Born to Win BTC City Ljubljana Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Michela De Grandis (Ita) Horizons Cycling Club – Team 1971 Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Anita Baima (Ita) Isolmant- Premac- Vittoria Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Aline Rezzonico (Swi) Biesse - Carrera Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Chantal Pegolo (Ita) Isolmant- Premac- Vittoria Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Fanny Bonini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Camilla Bezzone (Ita) Team Mendelspeck E-Work Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Rebekka Pigolotti (Ita) Horizons Cycling Club – Team 1971 Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Concetta Giulia Bonelli (Ita) Biesse - Carrera Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Giulia Luciani (Ita) Zhiraf Pagliaccia Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Xaveline Nirere (Rwa) Team Amani Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Valeria Curnis (Ita) Isolmant- Premac- Vittoria Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Eleonora Deotto (Ita) Team Mendelspeck E-Work Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Livielle Ongarato (Ita) Horizons Cycling Club – Team 1971 Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Martina Silvestri (Ita) Isolmant- Premac- Vittoria Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Eyerusalem Haftu Reda (Eth) Team Amani Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Claudia Comacchio (Ita) Isolmant- Premac- Vittoria Row 74 - Cell 2 76 Giulia Vallotto (Ita) Horizons Cycling Club – Team 1971 0:11:26 77 Emma Bonissi (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink Row 76 - Cell 2 78 Gebregzabiher Mieraf Aregawi (Eth) Team Amani Row 77 - Cell 2 79 Taye Serkalem Watango (Eth) Wcc Team 0:11:33 80 Marta Zanga (Ita) Biesse - Carrera 0:11:42 81 Catrin Ferguson (GBr) Movistar Team Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Human Powered Health Row 81 - Cell 2 83 Alessia Zambelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Yulduz Hashimi (Afg) Wcc Team 0:11:47 85 Silvia Bordignon (Ita) Biesse - Carrera 0:11:48 86 Carys Lloyd (GBr) Movistar Team 0:11:50 DNS Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 86 - Cell 2