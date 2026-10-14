Veneto Women: Liane Lippert rounds out 2026 season with solo summit victory in Italy

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Adegeest second, Longo Borghini third in last one-day Classic of 2026

2026 Veneto Women: Liane Lippert wins
2026 Veneto Women: Liane Lippert wins (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The final one-day race of the 2026 elite women's season, Veneto Women, has been captured by German allrounder Liane Lippert (Movistar) in a late solo charge for the line.

Lippert roared home atop the short but punishing final ascent of Monte Berico in the northern Italian city of Vicenza, four seconds clear of closest pursuer Loes Adegeest (Lidl-Trek). Local favourite Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team L'IMAD) finished six seconds back.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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