Tour of Chongming Island: Lorena Wiebes completes clean sweep to seal overall victory on stage 3

Unbeatable sprinter Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) completed her clean sweep of stage victories on stage 3 of the Tour of Chongming Island on Sunday to also seal overall victory in the final Women's WorldTour race of the season.

With every day in China pan-flat, every stage has culminated in a bunch sprint, and every stage has seen Wiebes beat Lara Gillespie (UAE Team L'IMAD) to the line, and the final stage was no different.

Once again, it was a relatively close-run sprint by Wiebes' standards, but she powered to the line just ahead of Gillespie to make it three from three.

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Traditionally, the Women's WorldTour would have one more event in China, the season-closing Tour of Guangxi, but the one-day race has been cancelled for 2026, meaning that Sunday wrapped up this year of top-level racing.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team L'Imad Row 1 - Cell 2