Tour of Chongming Island: Lorena Wiebes completes clean sweep to seal overall victory on stage 3

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Lara Gillespie second again as Wiebes dominates season-closer in China

COCKERMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 11th Lloyds Tour of Britain Women 2026, Stage 1 a 158.9km stage from Cockermouth to Cockermouth / #UCIWWT / on August 19, 2026 in Cockermouth, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Unbeatable sprinter Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) completed her clean sweep of stage victories on stage 3 of the Tour of Chongming Island on Sunday to also seal overall victory in the final Women's WorldTour race of the season.

With every day in China pan-flat, every stage has culminated in a bunch sprint, and every stage has seen Wiebes beat Lara Gillespie (UAE Team L'IMAD) to the line, and the final stage was no different.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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