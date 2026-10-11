Tour of Chongming Island: Lorena Wiebes completes clean sweep to seal overall victory on stage 3
Lara Gillespie second again as Wiebes dominates season-closer in China
Unbeatable sprinter Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) completed her clean sweep of stage victories on stage 3 of the Tour of Chongming Island on Sunday to also seal overall victory in the final Women's WorldTour race of the season.
With every day in China pan-flat, every stage has culminated in a bunch sprint, and every stage has seen Wiebes beat Lara Gillespie (UAE Team L'IMAD) to the line, and the final stage was no different.
Once again, it was a relatively close-run sprint by Wiebes' standards, but she powered to the line just ahead of Gillespie to make it three from three.
Traditionally, the Women's WorldTour would have one more event in China, the season-closing Tour of Guangxi, but the one-day race has been cancelled for 2026, meaning that Sunday wrapped up this year of top-level racing.
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team L'Imad
|Row 1 - Cell 2
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Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
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