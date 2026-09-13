Women's GP Stuttgart & Region: Dominika Włodarczyk victorious after 31km solo attack
Polish champion holds off strong chasing group with Balsamo sprinting to second place, Tas third
Dominika Włodarczyk held off the chasing bunch for almost an hour to win the 2026 GP Stuttgart & Region and take her fifth victory of the season.
The UAE Team l'Imad rider took advantage of a chaotic period of the race to break clear, building a lead which peaked at over one minute.
Włodarczyk held on to win the race by 46 seconds in the town of Tamm, as Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) claimed the sprint from the chase group ahead of Sadrine Tas (Lotto-Intermarché Ladies). Franziska Koch (FDJ United-SUEZ) was fourth while reigning champion, and Włodarczyk team-mate, Eleonora Gasparrini settled for fifth.
Solo attacker Morven Yeoman (DAS-Hutchinson) was off the front with a small advantage for much of the day. She was caught with 60km left, at which point the attacks from the group of favourites began.
Several groups attempted to get away before Włodarczyk made a move stick, building her lead to a minute with 25km and two laps of the local circuit to go. Lidl-Trek, Canyon-SRAM and FDJ United-SUEZ invested effort to bring the Polish champion back, but none had the resources to put a dent in her advantage.
With the chasing group splintering, Włodarczyk’s advantage stayed strong heading into the closing stages. The 25-year-old took a confidence-boosting win ahead of targeting the rainbow jersey at the World Championships in Montréal.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Dominika Włodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
3:26:49
|
2
|
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
0:00:46
|
3
|
Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Ladies
|
0:00:46
|
4
|
Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:00:46
|
5
|
Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:00:46
|
6
|
Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:00:46
|
7
|
Chiara Consonni (Ita) CANYON//SRAM
|
0:00:46
|
8
|
Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:00:46
|
9
|
Liane Lippert (Ger) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:00:46
|
10
|
Flora Perkins (Gbr) Movistar Team
|
0:00:46
|
11
|
Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto Intermarché Ladies
|
0:00:49
|
12
|
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) CANYON//SRAM
|
0:00:49
|
13
|
Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
0:00:49
|
14
|
Stephanie Meder (Ger) Wheel Divas Cycling Team
|
0:00:53
|
15
|
Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:00:53
|
16
|
Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:00:53
|
17
|
Malou Eisen (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
0:00:53
|
18
|
Giulia Giuliani (Ita) Team Mendelspeck E-Work
|
0:00:53
|
19
|
Nina Andacká (Svk) VIF Cycling Team
|
0:00:53
|
20
|
Karoline Goldschmidt (Ger) REMBE | rad-net Women
|
0:00:53
|
21
|
Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:01:00
|
22
|
Lea Huber (Sui) NEXETIS
|
0:01:06
|
23
|
Soraya Paladin (Ita) CANYON//SRAM
|
0:02:03
|
24
|
Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:02:31
|
25
|
Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
0:02:31
|
26
|
Justyna Czapla (Ger) CANYON//SRAM
|
0:02:31
|
27
|
Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
0:05:32
|
28
|
Barbora Němcová (Cze) Dukla Women Cycling
|
0:05:32
|
29
|
Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) CANYON//SRAM
|
0:05:33
|
30
|
Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
0:05:33
|
31
|
Ally Wollaston (Nzl) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:05:33
|
32
|
Anne Knijnenburg (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
0:06:52
|
33
|
Nika Bobnar (Slo) NEXETIS
|
0:08:30
|
34
|
Carys Lloyd (Gbr) Movistar Team
|
0:08:30
|
35
|
Elisabeth Ebras (Est) Lotto Intermarché Ladies
|
0:08:30
|
36
|
Franziska Brauße (Ger) REMBE | rad-net Women
|
0:08:30
|
37
|
Elena Pirrone (Ita) Team Mendelspeck E-Work
|
0:08:30
|
38
|
Paula Ostiz (Esp) Movistar Team
|
0:08:30
|
39
|
Belinda Holzer (Aut) Tirol Women Cycling
|
0:08:30
|
40
|
Amalie Cooper (Den) Tirol Women Cycling
|
0:08:30
|
41
|
Laura Ruiz Pérez (Esp) Movistar Team
|
0:08:30
|
42
|
Clara Jäger (Ger) LKT Team
|
0:08:30
|
43
|
Katharina Palm (Ger) REMBE | rad-net Women
|
0:08:30
|
44
|
Clara Copponi (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
0:08:30
|
45
|
Noémie Thomson (Sui) DAS-Hutchinson
|
0:08:30
|
46
|
Morven Yeoman (Gbr) DAS-Hutchinson
|
0:08:30
|
47
|
Dina Boels (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Ladies
|
0:08:30
|
48
|
Karolina Špicarová (Cze) VIF Cycling Team
|
0:08:30
|
49
|
Anina Hutter (Sui) NEXETIS
|
0:08:30
|
50
|
Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Pol) CANYON//SRAM
|
0:08:30
|
51
|
Monica Trinca Colonel (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:08:30
|
52
|
Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
0:08:30
|
53
|
Greta Marturano (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:08:30
|
54
|
Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:08:30
|
55
|
Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
0:08:30
|
56
|
Laura Molenaar (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
0:08:30
|
57
|
Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:08:30
|
58
|
Matilde Vitillo (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:08:30
|
59
|
Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:08:30
|
60
|
Gabriela Guerra (Bra) Wheel Divas Cycling Team
|
0:12:45
|
61
|
Jana Meus (Ger) Wheel Divas Cycling Team
|
0:14:55
|
62
|
Maira Susann Jasch (Ger) REMBE | rad-net Women
|
0:14:55
|
63
|
Linda Sanarini (Ita) Tirol Women Cycling
|
0:14:55
|
64
|
Fenja Gerpott (Ger) Wheel Divas Cycling Team
|
0:14:55
Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.
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