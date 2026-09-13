Women's GP Stuttgart & Region: Dominika Włodarczyk victorious after 31km solo attack

Dominika Włodarczyk held off the chasing bunch for almost an hour to win the 2026 GP Stuttgart & Region and take her fifth victory of the season.

The UAE Team l'Imad rider took advantage of a chaotic period of the race to break clear, building a lead which peaked at over one minute.

Włodarczyk held on to win the race by 46 seconds in the town of Tamm, as Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) claimed the sprint from the chase group ahead of Sadrine Tas (Lotto-Intermarché Ladies). Franziska Koch (FDJ United-SUEZ) was fourth while reigning champion, and Włodarczyk team-mate, Eleonora Gasparrini settled for fifth.

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Solo attacker Morven Yeoman (DAS-Hutchinson) was off the front with a small advantage for much of the day. She was caught with 60km left, at which point the attacks from the group of favourites began.

Several groups attempted to get away before Włodarczyk made a move stick, building her lead to a minute with 25km and two laps of the local circuit to go. Lidl-Trek, Canyon-SRAM and FDJ United-SUEZ invested effort to bring the Polish champion back, but none had the resources to put a dent in her advantage.

With the chasing group splintering, Włodarczyk’s advantage stayed strong heading into the closing stages. The 25-year-old took a confidence-boosting win ahead of targeting the rainbow jersey at the World Championships in Montréal.

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