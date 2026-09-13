Women's GP Stuttgart & Region: Dominika Włodarczyk victorious after 31km solo attack

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Polish champion holds off strong chasing group with Balsamo sprinting to second place, Tas third

Dominika Wlodarczyk of Poland and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 5th Itzulia Women 2026, Stage 3 a 131.1km stage from San Sebastian to San Sebastian
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Dominika Włodarczyk held off the chasing bunch for almost an hour to win the 2026 GP Stuttgart & Region and take her fifth victory of the season.

The UAE Team l'Imad rider took advantage of a chaotic period of the race to break clear, building a lead which peaked at over one minute.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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