Tre Valli Varesine Women's Race: Eleonora Gasparrini wins after last-gasp breakaway catch

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Italian beats Sarah Van Dam and Noemi Rüegg to the line in Varese

VARESE, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini of Italy and UAE Team L&amp;apos;IMAD celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 6th Tre Valli Varesine Women&amp;apos;s Race 2026 a 133.9km one day race from Busto Arsizio to Varese on October 06, 2026 in Varese, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Eleonora Gasparrini celebrates victory at Tre Valli Varesine Women's Race 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team L'IMAD) surged to her first win of the season in Varese, triumphing on the uphill finish to win Tre Valli Varesine Women's Race.

The Italian beat Sarah Van Dam (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) to the line after a large chase group caught and passed a two-woman attack group on the final ramp to the finish line.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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