Tre Valli Varesine Women's Race: Eleonora Gasparrini wins after last-gasp breakaway catch

Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team L'IMAD) surged to her first win of the season in Varese, triumphing on the uphill finish to win Tre Valli Varesine Women's Race.

The Italian beat Sarah Van Dam (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) to the line after a large chase group caught and passed a two-woman attack group on the final ramp to the finish line.

Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team L'IMAD) and Nikola Nosková (Cofidis) had both been on the move off the front after attacking during the final laps of the hilly 133.9km race. The pair went clear of a group that included Aude Biannic (Movistar), Loes Adegeest (Lidl-Trek), Amber Kraak (FDJ United-SUEZ), Maud Oudeman (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Maud Rijnbeek (VolkerWessels) in the final 30km.

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Despite the chase group behind them having greater strength in numbers, it looked as though the pair would stay away to contest the finish among themselves. However, what was a 35-second gap eventually faded to nothing on the final hill of the race, just a few hundred metres from the finish line.

In a reversal of the final of last month's GP de Wallonie, where Gasparrini attacked late for Swinkels to follow wheels and sprint to victory, Gasparrini took advantage in the final, outsprinting her rivals to deliver the win for UAE after Silvia Persico's work to guide her to the front.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 3:36:37 2 Sarah Van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Noemi Rüegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Kate Courtney (USA) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Malou Eisen (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis Women Team Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Giada Silo (Ita) Uae Development Team Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis Women Team Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team L'IMAD Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis Women Team 0:00:09 16 Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl-Trek 0:00:22 17 Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:01:06 18 Evelien Vijn (Ned) Révvi-EGS Group-Velopro 0:01:50 19 Gaia Segato (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Maud Oudeman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:01:51 21 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:01:52 22 Catrin Ferguson (GBr) Movistar Team 0:01:53 23 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:02:54 24 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:03:06 25 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Cofidis Women Team Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Gaia Realini (Ita) Lidl-Trek Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek 0:03:51 30 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) Volkerwessels Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Babette Van Der Wolf (Ned) EF Education-Oatly 0:04:46 32 Karoline Goldschmidt (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net Women Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Mijntje Geurts (Ned) Cofidis Women Team Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Giulia Giuliani (Ita) Team Mendelspeck E-Work Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Fariba Hashimi Vini Fantini- Bepink Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Belinda Holzer (Aut) Tirol Women Cycling Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Maya Kingma (Ned) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:04:47 38 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:04:52 39 Talia Appleton (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Linda Zanetti (Swi) Uno-X Mobility 0:05:36 41 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Claire Steels (GBr) Movistar Team Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Eva Van Agt (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 43 - Cell 2