Five teams pull out of Tour of Chongming Island as UCI removes mandatory participation following Tour of Guangxi cancellation

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Georgia Baker on the podium at the Tour of Chongming Island, wearing a yellow leader&#039;s jersey and standing with her arms aloft in celebration
(Image credit: Liv AlUla Jayco)

Several teams have backed out of the late-season Tour of Chongming Island Women’s WorldTour stage race after the UCI decided to remove mandatory participation for the event in China.

According to a communication from the International Association of Professional Cycling Teams (AIGCP) sent to members – a section of which has been viewed by Cyclingnews – the UCI’s decision came as a result of the cancellation of the season-ending Tour of Guangxi Women.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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