Five teams pull out of Tour of Chongming Island as UCI removes mandatory participation following Tour of Guangxi cancellation

Several teams have backed out of the late-season Tour of Chongming Island Women’s WorldTour stage race after the UCI decided to remove mandatory participation for the event in China.

According to a communication from the International Association of Professional Cycling Teams (AIGCP) sent to members – a section of which has been viewed by Cyclingnews – the UCI’s decision came as a result of the cancellation of the season-ending Tour of Guangxi Women.

The one-day race was scheduled to take place a week after the conclusion of the Tour of Chongming Island, which will run from October 9-11.

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As of the 2026 season, Women’s WorldTour teams are mandated to participate in all WorldTour races, with permission to skip one race during the season outside of the Grand Tours and Monuments. With two WorldTour races set to take place in China in October until a few weeks ago, race organisers were expecting all 14 Women’s WorldTour teams to be in attendance.

However, the Tour of Chongming Island organisers have confirmed to Cyclingnews that five teams have withdrawn from the race.

"The UCI has removed the mandatory participation requirement for this event this year," a representative said.

"A number of teams have consequently withdrawn, and we may fall short of the planned 18-team field.

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"The current situation is considerably unfavourable to the successful staging of the event," the organisers added.

Financial support

The AIGCP communication stated that "no further financial support was proposed to teams" following the cancellation of the Tour of Guangxi, apparently leading to the UCI’s decision to withdraw mandatory participation for the Tour of Chongming Island.

The Tour of Chongming Island organisers have now offered to cover the full travel and luggage costs for 10 people from each team, with each team free to make an individual decision on whether to attend.

Race organisers confirmed to Cyclingnews that AG Insurance-Soudal, EF Education First-Oatly, Fenix-Premier Tech, Visma-Lease a Bike and Canyon-SRAM have withdrawn from the race.

Cyclingnews has been in contact with Liv-AlUla-Jayco, SD Worx-ProTime and UAE Team l'IMAD, with each team confirming their attendance in China. Four ProTeams are also expected to race alongside the other WorldTour squads.

The Tour of Chongming Island organisers added that they are attempting to invite new teams in order to make up the numbers.

"We only received the withdrawal notifications from the teams in September, so we are now working hard to find other teams that are able to compete," they said, adding that they are also "seeking assistance from the UCI".

With the Tour of Guangxi Women also cancelled for 2027, the AIGCP is negotiating with the Tour of Chongming Island organisers as a minimum for next season that travel costs for 10 people are covered.

It is not yet clear whether mandatory participation for the Tour of Chongming Island will be restored next season.

Cyclingnews has approached the UCI for comment.

The wider context

The UCI’s ruling comes as a second major blow to the end-of-season Chinese double-header, following the cancellation of the Tour of Guangxi Women.

Severe budget cuts forced upon the Autonomous Region of Guangxi Zhuang, which funds the race, has meant that race organisers Wanda have cancelled the women’s one-day race, which was due to take place on the 18th of October.

Speaking to Escape Collective, Tour of Guangxi race director Olivier Senn confirmed that there are no plans to hold the Tour of Guangxi Women in 2027.

The men’s Tour of Guangxi will take place in 2026 and 2027, but there is currently no contract in place between Wanda and the Autonomous Region of Guangxi Zhuang beyond that point. Organisers are confident that the race can continue into 2028 and beyond, but with a major debt crisis crippling China’s regional authorities, the outlook is bleak. It is not clear whether the women’s race is part of the ongoing talks.

"The prolongation is not a given, but certainly the aim for all involved parties," Senn said.

Despite encouraging growth for the sport in China in recent years, it appears that the series of Chinese races that have concluded the women’s and men’s WorldTours for a decade is on unstable footing.

The Tour of Chongming Island was first launched in 2007, gaining WorldTour status in 2016. The race currently has a contract to run until at least 2028 and was joined in the Women’s WorldTour by the Tour of Guangxi Women in 2018.

The 2026 edition will take place from the 9th to the 11th of October.