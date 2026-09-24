Six contract renewals for UAE Team Emirates-XRG as team nears completion of 2027 squad

Felix Großschartner was a key rider for Tadej Pogačar at the 2026 Tour de France

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have announced a wave of contract renewals, with six riders staying on board as the team is almost complete for the 2027 season.

The team had already announced six contract renewals, including that of Tadej Pogačar, who renewed through the 2032 season, and Isaac del Toro, who is on board through 2031.

Now they've announced rider contract renewals for a host of support riders. Vegard Stake Laengen has renewed for 2027, Felix Großschartner and Julius Johansen are signed for the next two years, and Domen Novak, Ivo Oliveira, and Rui Oliveira are on board through the 2029 season.

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"The renewals underline the team’s commitment to maintaining a strong and trusted core within the squad, combining experience and leadership with riders who continue to develop," the team announced.

Großschartner is probably the most notable name to renew his contract, "a valuable presence across Grand Tours and stage races," said the team. The Austrian was part of Pogačar's successful Tour de France squad this year and raced to the Austrian time trial title in the summer. The 2019 Tour of Turkey winner takes his stay at UAE to six seasons with his renewal.

Stake Laengen has been a key domestique on the team since its first year in 2017. The Norwegian is the only survivor from that first-year UAE squad, and he takes his stay at the team past a decade.

Rui and Ivo Oliveira have spent their entire professional careers with the team after stepping up from Hagens Berman Axeon in 2019. The 30-year-old duo are "versatile and selfless members of the squad, bringing speed, strength and their track-honed racing instincts to everything from the Classics and sprint lead-outs to stage races," said UAE.

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Danish racer Johansen joined the team in 2025 after spending a year at Portuguese squad Sabgal-Anicolor. He's enjoyed a career-best year this season with five wins across O Gran Camiño, the Boucles de la Mayenne, the Sibiu Tour, and Volta a Portugal, with all his victories coming in time trials.

Finally, former two-time Slovenian road champion Novak takes his time at the squad to seven seasons after joining from Bahrain Victorious in 2023. The 31-year-old is "an important asset in the team’s Grand Tour and stage-racing groups," said UAE.

The six riders join Pogačar and Del Toro on the renewal list. The team has also extended the contracts of Nils Politt, Florian Vermeersch, and Jhonatan Narváez to 2029, while Brandon McNulty also reupped to 2030.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG now have 29 riders under contract for 2027, with Marco Frigo (NSN), Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and neo-pro Davide Stella joining for the new season.

Igor Arrieta (Lidl-Trek) and Juan Sebastián Molano (Lotto-Intermarché) are on the outgoing list, while Pavel Sivakov and Rune Herregodts also appear to be leaving as, with 29 riders under contract, the team's one potential remaining spot must be taken by a new professional rider. Sivakov is linked with Decathlon CMA CGM, while Herregodts is linked with Movistar.