Six contract renewals for UAE Team Emirates-XRG as team nears completion of 2027 squad

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Felix Großschartner and Oliveira twins among host of riders set to remain at UAE, which now stands at 29 riders for next season

Felix Großschartner races alongside yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar at the 2026 Tour de France
Felix Großschartner was a key rider for Tadej Pogačar at the 2026 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have announced a wave of contract renewals, with six riders staying on board as the team is almost complete for the 2027 season.

The team had already announced six contract renewals, including that of Tadej Pogačar, who renewed through the 2032 season, and Isaac del Toro, who is on board through 2031.

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