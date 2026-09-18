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Marlen Reusser or Demi Vollering? Can anyone challenge the two favourites in the World Championships elite women's time trial?

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It’s far more than a battle between the two pre-race favourites in the women's race against the clock this weekend

Marlen Reusser celebrates after winning the 2026 time trial World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Alex Whitehead - Pool/Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser dominated in 2025, can she do it again this season? (Image credit: Getty Images)
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For only the third time since the time trial was introduced to the Road World Championships in 1994, this weekend in Montreal the women will race the same distance as the men in the challenge against the clock.

The 39.2km race is also the longest time trial the women have ever raced in the Championships, finally adding more than just a token of equality.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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