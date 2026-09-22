'I never felt that unhappy on a podium' - Switzerland settles for bronze in mixed relay TTT losing Stefan Küng to early mechanical

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Reusser helps power Swiss team to bronze

The Swiss team stand on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the mixed relay TTT in the 2026 UCI Road World Championships
The Swiss team with the bronze (Image credit: Getty Images)

Switzerland was one of the favourites to win the mixed relay team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Tuesday, but their chances took a massive hit just three kilometres into the 40.6km test.

Stefan Küng, the Vuelta a España time trial stage winner and powerhouse for the men's leg, suffered a mechanical and had to take a bike change. That left Stefan Bissegger and Mauro Schmid to cover the next 17km on their own - a massive disadvantage in a team time trial.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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