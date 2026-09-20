Road World Championships: Marlen Reusser storms to victory in elite women's time trial, catching Demi Vollering en route to second straight title

A compelling women’s elite individual time trial at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships saw defending champion Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) hold off a strong challenge from Great Britain’s Zoe Backstedt in Montreal on Sunday morning.

Riding on her 35th birthday, Reusser rode a perfectly paced race, and though she found herself trailing the 21-year-old Backstedt at both the first and second intermediate time checks, by the time she hit the final checkpoint, she had taken control, using her incredible power and consistency to deliver an unbeatable ride.

Reusser claims the first rainbow jersey of this year’s UCI Road World Championships, having gained a huge chunk of time in the final section of the race to finish in a time of 50:24:44, 40 seconds ahead of the Welsh woman.

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Backstedt clinched a stunning silver medal on her elite debut, finishing just 5.43 seconds ahead of Germany’s Franziska Koch in a nail-biting battle to the line.

Koch secured the bronze medal, putting in one of the best time trial performances of her career, in a fascinating opening act to this year’s competition.

More to follow

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