Road World Championships: Marlen Reusser storms to victory in elite women's time trial, catching Demi Vollering en route to second straight title

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21-year-old Zoe Backstedt produces huge ride for second place as Franziska Koch rounds out the podium

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 20: Marlen Reusser and Team Switzerland competes during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026 - Women Elite Individual Time Trial a 39,2km race from Montreal to Montreal on September 20, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
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A compelling women’s elite individual time trial at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships saw defending champion Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) hold off a strong challenge from Great Britain’s Zoe Backstedt in Montreal on Sunday morning.

Riding on her 35th birthday, Reusser rode a perfectly paced race, and though she found herself trailing the 21-year-old Backstedt at both the first and second intermediate time checks, by the time she hit the final checkpoint, she had taken control, using her incredible power and consistency to deliver an unbeatable ride.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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