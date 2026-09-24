UCI study on pro cycling crashes finds disproportionate injury risk for women's WorldTour riders

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Survey says Women WorldTour riders suffer more head injuries, fractures and road rash compared to men's WorldTour riders

A general view of the peloton after being involved in a crash during the 27th Simac Ladies Tour 2025, Stage 4
A general view of the peloton after being involved in a crash during the 27th Simac Ladies Tour 2025, (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the UCI's annual Congress at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal on Wednesday, Medical Director Xavier Bigard presented the results of a survey of the causes of crashes in the men's and women's WorldTour pelotons, and pointed to some alarming differences between the injuries suffered.

The survey began with Paris-Nice this year, and sought to find the incidence and type of injuries being sustained, correlate the causes of crashes with the severity of injury and, as a result of the analysis, identify risk factors with the aim of finding preventative measures.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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