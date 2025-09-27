'I took the risk' - Magdeleine Vallieres makes history with stunning breakaway to claim Canada's first elite road race rainbow jersey at Rwanda Worlds

By published

'It was my dream to win it, and it's true now! It's crazy!' says Canadian in Kigali

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 27: Gold medalist Magdeleine Vallieres and Team Canada celebrates winning during the medal ceremony after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Women Elite Road Race a 164.6km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 27, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Newly crowned world champion, Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada) with her gold medal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Magdeleine Vallieres made history with a brutally stunning breakaway victory to claim Canada's first elite road race rainbow jersey at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

The 24-year-old Québécoise from Sherbrooke believes that her determination to take a risk led to a dream-come-true moment in her professional cycling career.

“It was my dream to win it, and it's true now! It's crazy!" she told the assembled media at the Kigali Convention Centre following her victory.

Vallieres formed part of a three-rider breakaway that pulled away from a reshuffling larger move on the last lap. While the field split apart behind the trio, they were roughly a minute ahead of the group, which included major favourites: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), and Demi Vollering (Netherlands), among others.

While the favourites marked one another behind, Vallieres, along with Mavi Garcia (Spain) and Niamh Fisher-Black (New Zealand), pushed on ahead, grinding over the two major climbs: Côte de Kigali Golf and the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura on the challenging 15.1km city circuit.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews to unlock unlimited access to our coverage of the first-ever UCI Road World Championships on African soil. Our team of journalists will bring you all the major storylines, in-depth analysis, and more directly from the action in Rwanda as the next rainbow jerseys are decided. Find out more.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.