UEC European Championships: Marlen Reusser beats Demi Vollering to win her fifth elite women's time trial title

Race Results
By
Published

Swiss racer beats Dutchwoman by 23 seconds as France's Juliette Berthet rounds out the podium

World champion Marlen Reusser raises her arm to celebrate victory as she crosses the finish line
Marlen Reusser celebrates victory as she crosses the line in Šenčur (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

World time trial champion Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) won the elite women's European time trial title for a fifth time, storming to victory in Šenčur, Slovenia ahead of newly crowned European road champion Demi Vollering (Netherlands).

Reusser was quickest at each checkpoint along the way on the 22km route, eventually crossing the line in a time of 31:30 at an average speed of 41.905kph.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.