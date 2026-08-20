GP Lucien Van Impe: Charlotte Kool sprints to much needed win after a wind and rain soaked race in Belgium

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The Dutch rider leads home the pack with Lucinda Brand in second and Babette van der Wolf third

Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) wins stage 2 of the Baloise Ladies Tour in Zulte, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Charlotte Kool won the GP Lucien van Impe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte Kool returned to winning ways on Thursday, the Fenix-Premier Tech rider winning the sprint at the GP Lucien Van Impe in Belgium.

In what was aggressive race, her team were able to take control in the final, bringing back a late move by Loes Adegeest (Lidl-Trek), allowing Kool to take the win. Adegeest’s teammate, Lucinda Brand was second, with Babette van den Wolf (EF Education-Oatly) taking third place.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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