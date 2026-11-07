Pan-Am Cyclo-cross Championships: Eric Brunner solos to fifth elite men’s title in Washington, DC

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Defending champion Andrew Strohmeyer is second, Dylan Zakrajsek third

Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) swept the Cycle-Smart Northampton Cyclocross races
Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) swept the Cycle-Smart Northampton Cyclocross races (Image credit: Angelica Dixon / Northampton Cyclocross)
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USA cyclo-cross champion Eric Brunner soloed to victory to claim his fifth elite men’s Pan-American Cyclocross Championships title, dropping defending champion Andrew Strohmeyer with three laps to go in Washington, DC, on Saturday. 

Last year, Strohmeyer took the win in a similar fashion when he pulled away from Brunner.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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