Theodor Storm crosses the finish line of the men's junior road race at 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow

When Theodor Storm signed for the Ineos team at the age of 18, on a three-year contract starting in 2024, it looked like we had another teenaged super-talent, jumping straight from the juniors to set the WorldTour alight. Three years on, it’s fair to say things have not gone to plan, though it’s unfair to say any of that is Storm’s fault.

On Friday, it was announced that Storm was signing for the Danish third-division team, ColoQuick, in a bid to revive a career that has seen two huge setbacks.

Storm’s debut season with Ineos in 2024 was wiped out entirely after he was diagnosed with the rare auto-immune disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome, at the start of the year, which left him in intensive care for two weeks, a rehabilitation centre for two months, and unfit for the best part of two years.

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He returned to racing in 2025, dropping down to join the development squad affiliated with Ineos, Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank, and he went on to join the new Netcompany-Ineos development team in 2026.

However, as in 2024, he had not raced at all this year, mainly due to breaking bones in his back at a track training camp towards the end of 2025.

“Shit happens, but I'm happy that I'm still alive and able to continue to try to live my dream of a WorldTour career,” Storm said in a transfer announcement from ColoQuick on Friday.

“Now I'm ready to give it a good shot again, and I'm glad that ColoQuick is giving me the opportunity. ColoQuick is the right place for me. It's a strong team with a great program and an almost professional set-up.”

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As for his troubles with Guillain-Barré syndrome, he added: “It went well in comparison to the doctors' assessment, but we must acknowledge that it has taken at least two years in cycle.”

'Theodor's talent is still there'

ColoQuick revealed that Storm had in fact signed a contract with the team for the 2024 season, but just three days later received an offer from Ineos, and they let him take it.

Having never raced in an Ineos jersey – 2024 and 2026 were write-offs and 2025 was with the affiliated team – Storm was in some ways picking up where he left off three years ago.

“We’re really looking forward to starting again. He never managed to pull in our jersey in 2024 but in return we get a rider back with a lot in the luggage, who has to find his way back to the professional world,” said the team’s Sports Manager Christian Moberg.

“Theodor's talent is still there, but the many setbacks have costed both physically and mentally, we need to control them before we start setting big goals."

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