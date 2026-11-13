'I'm happy I'm still alive and able to continue to try to live my dream of a WorldTour career' – Ex-Ineos talent Theodor Storm signs for new team after nightmare three years

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Danish rider missed 2024 with a rare immune-system disease and 2026 with a broken back, but he's not done with the sport

Dane Theodor Storm crosses the finish line at the men&#039;s junior road race at the 2023 Cycling World Championships in Glasgow
Theodor Storm crosses the finish line of the men's junior road race at 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images)
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When Theodor Storm signed for the Ineos team at the age of 18, on a three-year contract starting in 2024, it looked like we had another teenaged super-talent, jumping straight from the juniors to set the WorldTour alight. Three years on, it’s fair to say things have not gone to plan, though it’s unfair to say any of that is Storm’s fault.

On Friday, it was announced that Storm was signing for the Danish third-division team, ColoQuick, in a bid to revive a career that has seen two huge setbacks.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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