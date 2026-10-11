HG Cross: Lucinda Brand lays down the power in Dendermonde to take first win on first day of racing in 2026/27 season

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Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado second, Denise Betsema third in tight opening race of series

Lucinda Brand wins HG Cross Dendermonde 2026
Brand seals the victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
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World champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) opened her cyclo-cross season in style on Sunday, winning the first round of HG Cross in Dendermonde with a dominant ride.

Opening the series formerly known as Exact Cross, Brand didn't win solo, but put down such power and force on the final lap that the riders on the wheel couldn't even sprint against her as she charged for the line.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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