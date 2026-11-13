Lighter, stiffer, but is it more aero? We wind tunnel tested the Giant Propel

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The Propel looks very similar on the outside, but Giant claims some big system benefits that reduce drag by more than 14 watts. Has it worked?

Giant Propel Advanced SL 0 (2026)
(Image credit: Future)
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The Giant Propel was updated for 2026, although you'd be hard-pressed to tell it apart from the outgoing model, and in doing so, it achieved the bifecta of bike launch goals, cutting both weight and aero drag numbers; the latter by a significant claimed amount.

A full build comes in at a claimed 6.56kg in a size medium, meaning you'll need to bolt on some extra weight somewhere to meet the 6.8kg UCI limit. The biggest headline figures for this bike versus the previous one, though, were a full system aero approach which contributed to an overall 18.4 watt saving.

Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, StemNotes, and Venturi Dynamics.

He spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

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