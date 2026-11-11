Superprestige Niel: Cameron Mason soloes to first win of the season and biggest victory of his career

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British champion beats Joran Wyseure in late duel after Michael Vanthourenhout crashed out of contention

NIEL, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 11: Cameron Mason of Great Britain and Team Seven Racing celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 64th Superprestige Niel - Jaarmarktcross 2026, Men Elite on November 11, 2026 in Niel, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Cameron Mason celebrates after crossing the line solo in Niel (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Cameron Mason (777TV) soloed to the biggest win of his career in the third round of the 2026-27 Superprestige, the Jaarmarktcross in Niel. The British champion got the better of Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) in a two-man battle over the final laps of the race.

The pair were the last men standing from a four-rider leading group after both Kevin Kuhn (Heizomat-Cube) and Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Atlez Industriebouw) dropped away due to a puncture and a fall earlier on.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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