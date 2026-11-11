Superprestige Niel: Cameron Mason soloes to first win of the season and biggest victory of his career

Cameron Mason (777TV) soloed to the biggest win of his career in the third round of the 2026-27 Superprestige, the Jaarmarktcross in Niel. The British champion got the better of Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) in a two-man battle over the final laps of the race.

The pair were the last men standing from a four-rider leading group after both Kevin Kuhn (Heizomat-Cube) and Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Atlez Industriebouw) dropped away due to a puncture and a fall earlier on.

In the end, Mason carried a small gap into the closing eighth lap and pulled out a winning advantage in the sandpit before carrying a 20-second lead to the line to celebrate victory.

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Joris Nieuwenhuis (Heizomat-Cube) grabbed the final podium spot, having been chasing the leaders alone since lap five. The Dutchman ended the race 27 seconds down on Mason and 12 seconds up on fourth-placed Felipe Orts (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Mason now leads the Superprestige overall rankings, his 15-point haul taking him to 39 in three races, one better than Wyseure. Vanthourenhout is third overall on 37 points, having picked up just eight points here after finishing down in eighth place.

It was Kuhn who led from the start, with Vanthourenhout and Kuhn's teammate Nieuwenhuis getting separation from the rest to lead the chase. Further back, Wyseure and Niels Vendeputte were the best of the rest but over 10 seconds down.

Vanthourenhout left Nieuwenhuis behind on lap two to get across to Kuhn. Cameron Mason made it three up front on lap three, while Nieuwenhuis and Wyseure also came back as Kuhn continued to lead.

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On lap four, Vanthourenhout took the lead, a second up on Kuhn, with the other three all within five seconds of him. Up front, the Belgian was beginning to pull away, however. Kuhn, Mason, and Nieuwenhuis dropped away, leaving Wyseure as the main chaser behind the leader, eight seconds back at the start of the fifth lap.

Vanthourenhout's spell out front wouldn't last long as Wyseure, Kuhn, and Mason all came back partway through the lap. The quartet were inseparable heading into lap six as Nieuwenhuis chased alone at 11 seconds down.

Kuhn, suffering a possible front puncture, was the first to drop from the lead group, losing contact with the front of the race and dropping back to Nieuwenhuis.

Wyseure took over the top spot heading into the latter part of the lap, though Vanthourenhout and Mason stuck with him into lap seven, the penultimate lap of the race. A Wyseure bike change to start the lap left him with a few seconds to make up, but he quickly came back to once again make it three up front.

Drama struck midway through the lap as Vanthourenhout fell while carrying his bike through a section of deep mud. He lost all momentum in pursuit of his fifth win of the season as a result, losing 20 seconds and dropping out of contention.

Up front, Mason and Wyseure continued in the lead with Nieuwenhuis chasing 10 seconds back. Mason had the advantage, though, leading the way and then pulling out a gap late in the lap to start the final lap four seconds up on Wyseure.

Mason's ability to ride through the sandpit made all the difference on the final lap, with Wyseure having to dismount in the chase. That meant Mason pulled out a 13-second gap and some breathing space heading into the latter part of the lap.

Mason kept pushing and made no mistakes through the mid-section of the lap, pulling out a 20-second gap to Wyseure, who was now only a handful of seconds up on Nieuwenhuis.

The Superprestige competition continues with round four on Sunday, November 11, at the Aardbiencross in Merksplace.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Nation) Team Time 1 Cameron Mason (GBr) 777TV 1:03:44 2 Joran Wyseure (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 0:00:20 3 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Heizomat-Cube 0:00:27 4 Felipe Orts (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:39 5 Giel Lejeune (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:00:54 6 Kevin Kuhn (Sui) Heizomat-Cube 0:01:02 7 Ryan Kamp (Ned) Bomba Join 0:01:10 8 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw 0:01:32 9 Jente Michels (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:01:37 10 Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Bomba Join 0:01:43

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