European Cyclo-cross Championships: Thibau Nys wins second elite title as Belgium sweeps the podium

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Joran Wyseure is second and Niels Vandeputte takes third in Zeggam

Belgian Thibau Nys pictured as he crosses the finish line of the men&#039;s elite race of the UEC cyclocross European Championships (06-07/08), Sunday 8 November 2026 in Zeddam, Netherlands. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Belgian Thibau Nys wins elite men's title at 2026 UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Thibau Nys powered away from his Belgian compatriot Joran Wyseure on the final lap on the slippery, heavy course to win his second elite men’s title at the UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships in Zeddam, Netherlands on Sunday.

Wyseure crossed the line seven seconds later to claim silver, bettering his third place from last year. Completing an all-Belgian podium. Niels Vandeputte took bronze, winning the sprint from a four-rider chase group.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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