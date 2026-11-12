'No serious damage' – Lucinda Brand escapes serious injury following her crash at the Niel Superprestige

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World champion's participation in this weekend's races is not known

Lucinda Brand leads the women&#039;s elite race at the 2026 European Cyclo-cross Championships in Zeddam, Netherlands. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand in action at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After initially fearing the worst, Lucinda Brand was not seriously injured when she hit the barrier during the Superprestige Jaarmarktcross cyclo-cross race at Niel on Wednesday.

Early on during round three of the season-long Superprestige series, World Champion Brand briefly lost control of her bike, hitting the barrier and twisting her ankle as she put her foot down.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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