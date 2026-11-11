'If she has tears in her eyes, that is not a good sign' – Fears for Lucinda Brand's cyclo-cross season as world champion injures ankle in opening-lap crash

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Team manager Sven Nys worried after star rider twists ankle early at Superprestige Niel

Lucinda Brand of the Netherlands during the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships 2026 Women&#039;s Elite in Zeddam, Netherlands. (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Cyclo-cross World Champion Lucinda Brand season could be in doubt, after she was forced out of the Superprestige race at Niel in tears following an opening-lap crash that left her in tears.

Brand arrived for the Jaarmarktcross hoping to take her fifth win in the event, which formed the third round of the season-long Superprestige series, but the most innocuous of crashes left her barely able to walk.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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