'Same start time, same distance, same energy' - Charlotte Kool calls out Eneco Tour on unequal prize list

News
By
Published

Women competing for a quarter of men's purse in UCI 2.1-ranked stage race

Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech), on the right, wears the Blue Points Jersey stage 1 of the 2026 Eneco Tour Women
Charlotte Kool (right) on stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The organisers of the Eneco Tour have been heavily touting their new formula for holding men's and women's races at the same time on some days, even going so far as intermingling the men and women starters during the prologue on Tuesday.

However, their focus on equity hasn't made its way to the prize purse, a point that sprint leader Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) pointed out on Instagram. She posted an image of the prize list, which shows the women are racing for a total of €17,205 while the men's purse is €63,465.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.