UCI introduces complete prize money equality across all World Championships

The Velocio-SRAM riders on top step of the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The UCI has established full gender equality in terms of prize money across all disciplines of World Championships, by agreeing to introduce equal reward for men and women in the team time trials at the UCI Road World Championships.

Since 2013 there has been equal pay in all but one of the World Championships events, across the road, track, cyclo-cross, mountain bike and BMX. Given that the TTT's at the Road Worlds are contested by trade teams, with other commercial interests dictating the prize pot, there was a marked disparity in the discipline.

The prize pot for men at last year's Worlds in Richmond was €83,331, compared to €25,664 for the women. The winning teams took home €33,333 and €10,666 respectively.

After a two-day management committee convention in Lausanne, the UCI announced on Friday that it will redress this imbalance starting with this year's World Championships, meaning there is now equality in terms of prize money across the board at its marquee events.

"This decision, in line with Brian Cookson’s desire to develop women’s cycling, means that Men and Women across all disciplines, categories and specialities, now benefit from identical prize money at all UCI World Championships," read a statement from the governing body.

The UCI also announced that disc brakes will remain suspended, having been introduced on a trial basis this year until the injury of Fran Ventoso, as well as approving modifications to its Constitution that will see as-yet-unannounced changes to presidential terms.

The main news the governing body wished to communicate was an update to its Code of Ethics, which will bind a greater number of individuals on issues covering integrity, neutrality, non-discrimination, and conflicts of interest. It also widens the remit of the Ethics Commission, which will increasingly be composed of individuals not involved in cycling.

“The adoption of the newly strengthened Code of Ethics is another very important step towards ensuring the very highest standards of good governance at the UCI," added Cookson.

The UCI's statement also outlined the checks for mechanical doping that have been carried out so far this year, as well as saying that they reviewed the issue of race vehicles and rider safety, though no details were given about the discussions or any course of action that might have been decided upon.

The issue of vehicles was an area that was raised at the management committee by the CPA riders' association, whose representatives came armed with a string of proposals to improve rider safety.

Cyclingnews understands that the WorldTour reforms, plans for which have hit a hurdle in the form of resistance from Tour de France organisers ASO, were an issue high on the agenda during the two-day meeting in Lausanne.