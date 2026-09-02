'We deserve better' – Women's elite field endures insults and 'slalom' at European Gravel Championships that felt 'more like a game of Pac-Man'

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UCI Gravel World Series leader Wendy Oosterwoud among chorus of riders expressing concern over impact of start soon after all men's age group categories and unheeded pleas for change

A leading group of women out on the course during the UEC Gravel European Championships 2026
A leading group of women out on the course during the UEC Gravel European Championships 2026 (Image credit: UEC | Sprint Cycling Agency))

A European gravel title was up for grabs on Sunday, and while the elite men's field set off onto clear roads and tracks for the first lap of the 138km three-lap race from Houffalize in Belgium, it was a different scenario for the elite women's field.

The men's elite start – written into the UCI Gravel World Series regulations as being the first cab off the rank – was followed by every single men's age category racing the 138km distance, released in three minute intervals. Then there were also the men's 60 to 74 age categories racing the shorter 92km section and after that it was just five minutes later that the elite women headed off to chase a title.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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