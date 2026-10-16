Eneco Tour organisers quickly equalise prize money for men and women after Charlotte Kool's Instagram call-out

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Dutch race closes €46,215 midway through 2026 races after admitting 'the discussion about prize equality in cycling was even more urgent than we already thought'

Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Premier Tech celebrates at podium as Blue Points Jersey winner during the 28th Eneco Tour Women, Stage 1 a 79.5km a stage from Ede to Ede October 14, 2026 in Ede, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The organisers of the Eneco Tour have equalised the prize money for the ongoing concurrent men's and women's events after four days of racing in the Netherlands, following public criticism from Dutch sprinter Charlotte Kool.

Making a major change to the original total prize money of €17,205 for the women's race, and €63,465 for the men's race, TIG Sports & Events have now moved to close the €46,215 pay gap to zero.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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