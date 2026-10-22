'Where is the Tour de France Hommes?' - Marlen Reusser calls for greater equality between men’s and women’s Tour de France

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Tour de France organisers reply that race has to evolve at same rate as women's cycling

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) during stage 7 of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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2026 Tour de France Femmes leader and stage winner Marlen Reusser has made a call to step up the fight for parity between men's and women's cycling, arguing that a great deal has been done but that there are still steps to be taken.

The Movistar leader said she had enjoyed the race presentation in Paris, but argued that there was a greater level of protagonism for the men's event during it than the women's. She also asked why the men's event was not called the Tour de France Hommes to balance it out with the Tour de France Femmes.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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