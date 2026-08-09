'We’re not just here to finish, but we also want to show ourselves' – Lotto-Intermarché fight through crashes and heatstroke at Tour de France Femmes to make it to Nice with three riders

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Belgian squad were down four riders by day three, but have retained their fighting spirit, making the breakaway on the race's queen stage

SISTERON, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: (L-R) Romina Hinojosa Cruz of Mexico, Linda Riedmann of Germany and Sandrine Tas of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche Ladies prior to the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 8 a 171.9km stage from Sisteron to Nice / #UCIWWT / on August 08, 2026 in Sisteron, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Romina Hinojosa, Linda Riedmann, and Sandrine Tas battle on for Lotto-Intermarché at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's Tour de France Femmes has been a challenging one for Belgian squad Lotto-Intermarché.

They headed to the Tour's Grand Départ in Lausanne with a young squad and six Tour debutants, with former speed skater Sandrine Tas taking a leadership role. However, things soon went awry during the Tour's opening days.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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