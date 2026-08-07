'It's just a mind trip' – Riders from the Tour de France Femmes peloton recount their racing experiences of Mont Ventoux

Features
By
Published

Many of the women tackling the Giant of Provence on stage 7 will be doing so for the first time, so Cyclingnews spoke to those who have raced it before

MONT VENTOUX, BEDOIN, VAUCLUSE, FRANCE - 2022/06/14: (L-R) Ella Harris ( team Canyon Sram), Margaux Vigié (Team France), Olivia Bent (team Awol O&#039;shea) in action three kilometers from the finish line. The first edition of the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge Femmes (WE 1.2 category) took place between Vaison-la-Romaine and Mont Ventoux over a distance of 98 kilometers. The Italian Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) covered the 98 km in 3h19mn01s ahead of Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis Women Team) who finished second and Evita Muzic (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope), third. (Photo by Laurent Coust/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Ella Harris, pictured here racing up Ventoux in 2022, was among those who gave her perspective on the climb ahead of its Tour de France Femmes debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France Femmes tackles another legendary mountain on Friday afternoon as Mont Ventoux follows the Col du Tourmalet, L'Alpe d'Huez, and the Col de la Madeleine in hosting a queen stage of the modern race.

It's been 68 years since the men's Tour first visited the Giant of Provence when Charly Gaul won a mountain time trial from Bédoin en route to the yellow jersey. Since then, the climb has hosted 17 further stages, the latest coming last summer when Valentin Paret-Peintre scored a breakaway victory.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.