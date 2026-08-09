'I just want to sleep for a week' - Elisa Longo Borghini lands Tour de France Femmes podium on final stage

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Italian champion overtakes Marlen Reusser after Swiss rider's crash

Third overall classified Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team L&#039;IMAD reacts after the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 9
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team l'IMAD) finished the 2026 Tour de France Femmes by moving onto the overall podium on the final stage in Nice on Sunday.

The result came as a surprise to the Italian champion, who leapfrogged Marlen Reusser (Movistar) after the Swiss rider crashed early in the 99.2-kilometre stage.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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