Defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will not start stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes

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Visma-Lease a Bike announce the Frenchwoman's departure due to illness on Saturday morning

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike Women crosses the finish line during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 7 a 146.8km stage from La Voulte-sur-Rhone to Mont Ventoux 1901m / #UCIWWT / on August 07, 2026 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a bike during stage 7 of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France Femmes defending champion, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, has abandoned the race with two stages remaining, her team revealed on Saturday morning.

In a social media post, Visma-Lease a Bike revealed the Frenchwoman had become ill overnight and would not start the race on medical advice.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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