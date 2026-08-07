'Really stupid from both of us' – Marlen Reusser regrets mark-out tactics with Demi Vollering as yellow jersey sails away at Tour de France Femmes

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'Demi kept attacking super hard, I kept telling her don’t do this' says Swiss rider after losing the race lead

MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: (L-R) Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar - Yellow Leader Jersey and Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ compete in the chase group climbing to the Mont Ventoux (1901m) during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 7 a 146.8km stage from La Voulte-sur-Rhone to Mont Ventoux 1901m / #UCIWWT / on August 07, 2026 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser races up Mont Ventoux with GC rival Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser has described the tactical duel with Demi Vollering on the slopes of Mont Ventoux as "really stupid from both of us", as the pair let Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney sail away to the stage win and the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes.

Reusser had started the day in yellow and was holding firm as the GC group shrunk to just that leading trio once again on the lower slopes of Ventoux, but when Niewiadoma launched an attack 9.7km from the top, the race flipped tactically.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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