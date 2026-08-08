'A payback for all the second and third places' – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney pulls out all the stops to move within reach of second Tour de France Femmes title

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2024 victor in race lead with 15 second advantage to Demi Vollering and now expects 'a massive fight for basically everything' in remaining two stages

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon/SRAM) after crossing the finish line to win stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes 2026 (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) exhausted but elated after crossing the line in first place on stage 7 and shifting into yellow (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a rider who is almost known for always being the runner-up, never the winner, it seems wild to think that Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney is potentially on the cusp of becoming the first ever two-time Tour de France Femmes victor. And yet, that's exactly where she stands after a phenomenal day on Mont Ventoux.

When the Polish Canyon-SRAM rider attacked some 10km from the summit of the 'Bald Mountain', many onlookers would have been thinking it was too early, too bold and too typically Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney to survive to the finish.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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