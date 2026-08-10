Demi Vollering and FDJ the top earners as one team leaves penniless – Tour de France Femmes prize money wrapped

News
By
Published

Breaking down the €260,000 prize pot, and how it compares to the men's Tour

2026 Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering and her FDJ United-SUEZ teammates celebrate overall victory
2026 Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering and her FDJ United-SUEZ teammates celebrate overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The total prize money pot from the 2026 Tour de France Femmes has been totted up and dished out, with Demi Vollering and her FDJ United-SUEZ team unsurprisingly the top earners, while one team remarkably went home penniless.

FDJ topped the teams’ prize money earnings, taking home €77, 080, with the podium reflecting that of the individual general classification – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney’s Canyon-SRAM team netting €51,500 and Elisa Longo Borghini’s UAE Team l’IMADE pocketing €37,980.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.