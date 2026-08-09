'We can only lose it if we had it first' – Tour de France Femmes ends in tears for Marlen Reusser as she crashes off of podium

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Swiss rider tumbles all the way down to 14th but Movistar take positives with stage win and yellow jersey stint

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) rides ahead of three others on a climb during the Tour de France Femmes
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) during stage 9 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser started stage 9 of the Tour de France Femmes hoping to defend her spot on the podium and round off a successful, happy week, but ended it hurt and in tears as being dropped and then crashing cost her not only the top three, but the top 10 too.

Reusser was already dropped on the second ascent of the Col d'Èze, but any hopes of limiting her losses also came crashing down when she came off on a tricky corner and watched any dream of third place ride away from her.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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