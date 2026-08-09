'The road was always going to do the talking' – How UAE Team L'IMAD blocked out the noise to deliver Elisa Longo Borghini to the Tour de France Femmes podium

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Published 6 min read

Team concluded the race with three riders in the GC top 10 plus victory in the team classification

UAE Team l&#039;IMAD riders and staff celebrating on the podium as best team in the Tour de France Femmes
UAE Team l'IMAD won the teams classification in the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team L'IMAD had plenty of reason to celebrate come the conclusion of the Tour de France Femmes in Nice, as the team finished the race with Elisa Longo Borghini on the podium, two more riders in the top 10, and the team prize to boot.

While the Tour had started with questions from the outside over their leadership strategy, their plan clearly paid off. Longo Borghini finished with a career-best third place after previous attempts were ended by illnesses and a pre-race crash. La Vuelta Femenina winner Paula Blasi raced to fifth in her debut Tour, while Dominika Włodarczyk, fourth last summer, finished seventh.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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